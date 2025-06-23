System Verification Engineer-Thermal
2025-06-23
We are now looking for a System Verification Engineer within Thermal to work with requirements, Test planning, Testing and creating reports. You will be working with a smaller system to be integrated into a large complex system.
Experience required:
• B.Sc in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or similar
• A minimum of 5 years of work experience working with test & verification within the automotive industry, preferably in thermal, climate, and/or battery area.
• Experience of V-cycle testing and test planning
• Used to working Agile according to SAFe
• A plus if you have worked with SE-Tool, Jira, CAN, Canalyzer, and have some SW development skills in C++, Python, or C#.
• Big plus if you have prior experience as a PO, Scrum Master, or similar leading role
Skills required:
• Test method development and ability to verify the results.
• Skilled in electrical system testing.
• Excellent communication skills and can easily collaborate with others and create a network
• You are systematic, organized and work in a structued manner with great ability to plan and execute in a timely manner.
• Driven and pro-active
• teamplayer and passionate about knowledge sharing
• Fluent in English both spoken and written.
