System Study Engineer Within Hvdc And Facts For Power Consulting Sweden
2024-09-20
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Seize this opportunity to take on a highly visible position in a global organization. As a System Study Engineer within HVDC and FACTS you will belong to Power Consulting, a department within Hitachi Energy working with both internal and external clients in the energy sector. You will be part of a renowned global team of power system and energy consultants. In the role, you will have the opportunity to contribute to the green transition and create a more sustainable energy future for all.
So, if you want to take the next step in your career, and contribute to develop a stronger, smarter, and greener energy system - Join us now! We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet all the requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join it!
Your responsibilities
In this exciting role, you will get the opportunity to take part in major assignments related to the green energy transition together with our consultants and experts from local as well as international Power Consulting offices.
The assignments for the role are mainly system studies within the area of HVDC and FACTS but could also be related to renewable energy, green hydrogen and power systems in general.
Cooperation and work in teams with leading specialists together with Hitachi Energy well-defined career path ensures exciting and motivating career with fast development along own interests and personality traits.
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a Master's degree in electrical engineering, electrical power systems or similar.
You have a great interest and preferably a couple of years of experience in the consulting and energy sector.
Knowledge in power systems analysis and in software simulation tools such as PSS/E, PSCAD and/or DIgSILENT PowerFactory.
Programming skill in Python, C++, etc. is a merit.
You have an analytical mindset, you are independent, self-going and take your own initiatives to solve problems.
As a person, you are collaborative and communicative.
It is necessary to be fluent in English. Swedish is meritorious.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
The position is based in Gothenburg or Stockholm (Solna).
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet all the requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Tin Rabuzin, tin.rabuzin1@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner, Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
