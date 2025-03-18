System Integrator
2025-03-18
We are seeking an experienced System Integrator with a T-shaped profile to join our team. This role requires a broad understanding of product knowledge and functional system expertise, as you will be responsible for defining, validating, and maintaining the test environment for electrical systems in trucks and system HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop). The ideal candidate will be skilled at integrating, verifying, and validating electrical systems according to system specifications and maturity levels.
About the role
In this role, you will be responsible for defining, validating, and maintaining the test environment for electrical systems. This involves integrating, verifying, and validating these systems in accordance with established system specifications. Collaboration within a team is essential, as you will work together to test and verify electrical systems in trucks and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) setups. Your responsibilities will include performing tasks that align with input requirements and instructions, ensuring that your work is consistent with the integration phase. Additionally, you will need to analyze and apply your knowledge in situations where not all parameters or data frames are fully defined, demonstrating your ability to navigate complex scenarios effectively.
Other key responsibilities:
• Perform test activities on test objects including:
o Application Network (ANW)
o Communication buses (CAN, Ethernet)
o Diagnostic services
o Power Management
o Remote Software Download (RSWDL)
• Take operational responsibility for day-to-day tasks and limited test scope.
• Troubleshoot and resolve issues identified during testing, applying technical expertise to draw conclusions from test results.
• Provide support as an advanced troubleshooter when issues or blockers arise within the organization, helping to resolve complex technical challenges.
• Lead a technical team, ensuring system engineering processes are followed, and quality standards are met before system release.
• Ensure that all work is delivered according to defined methods, expected inputs, and outputs.
Who are you?
We are looking for you with a T-shaped profile that combines broad product knowledge and a deep understanding of functional systems. You should have strong problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze and apply technical knowledge in uncertain situations. Experience working collaboratively within teams in a dynamic environment is essential, as it fosters effective communication and teamwork. Also, you should be capable of managing operational responsibilities while consistently delivering high-quality results.
Additionally, you have:
• Proven experience in system integration, testing, and verification of embedded systems.
• Familiarity with integration levels and system maturity phases.
• Proven ability to support troubleshooting efforts and resolve blockers within the organization.
• Willingness to travel to support test and integration activities.
What We Offer
• An opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology in a dynamic team environment.
• Professional growth and the ability to lead and influence key engineering projects.
If you are passionate about electrical systems, have the technical expertise to drive system integration and verification, and are ready to travel to support the team, we would love to hear from you!
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden.
Last application date: March 30th, 2025.
Travel is required in this position, to support testing and integration activities.
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Elif Saglik, Talent Acquisition Partner, at elif.saglik@volvo.com
