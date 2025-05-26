System Engineers for Telecom (L1 and L2)
K Two Technology Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos K Two Technology Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Sigtuna
, Linköping
, Göteborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
We look for system focused engineers to work with early-phase studies and simulation work for 5G NR feature evolution.
Role Purpose
System design, feature development, and verification teams, with a focus on simulation-driven analysis and 3GPP-aligned architecture exploration.
The role supports for Layer 1 (PHY) and for Layer 2 (MAC/RLC/PDCP).
Key Responsibilities
Lead and support technical studies during feature pre-development.
Execute simulation-based evaluations (link-level, scheduler behaviour, accelerator feasibility).
Provide architectural input and early design feedback to development teams.
Align technical work with 3GPP standards and internal Ericsson architecture (e.g., MSRBS, GPP).
Collaborate cross-functionally with system, software, and verification teams.
General Competence Requirements
Solid grasp of the 5G NR protocol stack (based on 3GPP).
Familiarity with simulation environments and analytical tools.
Capability to work independently, document findings, and communicate effectively.
Willingness and ability to ramp up on Ericsson-specific platforms.
Layer 2 (L2) Focused Candidate
Must-Have Skills:
Deep understanding of:
MAC scheduling, multiplexing
Logical-to-transport channel mapping
Buffer Status Reports (BSR), Scheduling Requests (SR)
RLC modes: TM, UM, AM
Knowledge of:
User Plance Control (UPC)
Radio Resource Management (RRM)
Nice-to-Have:
PDCP knowledge (ciphering, header compression)
Experience with simulation or log analysis tools
Python/Matlab/C++ scripting for automation or modelling
Layer 1 (L1) Focused Candidate
Must-Have Skills:
Strong experience in:
Link-level simulations (e.g., Falcon)
5G PHY protocol stack: UL/DL procedures, HARQ, beamforming
Waveforms and signal design (OFDM, SC-FDMA)
Channel coding (LDPC, Polar)
Synchronization signals (PSS/SSS, DMRS, CSI-RS)
Slot/frame structure understanding (38.211/213)
Nice-to-Have:
Experience integrating simulations with HW testbeds
Understanding of FAPI/nFAPI or O-RAN PHY interface specs
Ramp-Up & Support
Prior experience with Ericsson internal platforms is not required.
Onboarding and mentorship will be provided to help candidates ramp up effectively on Ericsson tools and workflows. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
E-post: kontakt@ktwo.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare K Two Technology Consulting AB
(org.nr 556343-5717), http://www.ktwo.se
164 40 KISTA Jobbnummer
9360846