IT Service Manager Cloud and Development
Toyota Material Handling Europe AB / Elektronikjobb / Mjölby Visa alla elektronikjobb i Mjölby
2026-06-08
, Boxholm
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, Motala
, Haninge
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, Stockholm
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In Toyota Material Handling Europe, we have 14,000 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with todays and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry is essential and sometimes even critical for you, for daily life and society at large.
In our Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden and outside Brussels, in our Sales companies across Europe or in our Factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
Toyota Material Handling Europe is now expanding the team and is looking for a Service Manager Cloud and development to IS/IT who wants to contribute to further strengthen our capabilities within this area.
In this role you ensure that services are stable, secure and continuously improved, while meeting business needs, governance requirements and agreed service commitments.
You act as the primary service owner interface between business stakeholders, internal IS/IT functions and TMHE strategic partners.
In this role you will be reporting to one of our Business System Manager, Tobias Ekholm.
Your Responsibilities
Day to day service and continuous improvement within your area or expertise.
Drive new solutions from initial idea to implementation.
Collaboration with stakeholders and for requirement analysis and problem solving.
Regular follow ups and budget.
Plan and set a roadmap for your areas, coordinate and prioritize ongoing activities.
Your Profile
You bring several years of hands‐on and/or service ownership experience within cloud services in enterprise-grade environments.
You are well acquainted with software development and enterprise grade architecture. Previous experience from IT Service Management and service governance is a positive thing.
You are well acquainted with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) principles and understand how automation and standardization enable scalable and reliable cloud platforms.
You are a positive, structured and proactive person with the ability to work independently while collaborating across teams and stakeholders.
You communicate clearly and professionally in English, both verbally and in writing.
Fluent in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Bachelor's degree within IT or equivalent experience.
Our Offer
In a rapidly evolving high-tech industry, Toyota Material Handling Europe stands as a stable, global, and influential player. We offer a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming local work environment, always within an international context. The position is located in our HR/IT department based at our European Headquarters in Mjölby Sweden, along with the flexibility to work remotely two days a week.
We offer an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus and prioritise a healthy work-life balance through flexible arrangements. Our culture fosters continuous learning and collaboration, ensuring you can grow both personally and professionally. You will have the chance to engage in challenging and impactful projects that shape the future of our industry, while our inclusive environment ensures that every voice is heard and valued.
Time for you to make a MOVE!
Your Application
Send your application, CV, and Cover letter in Swedish or English, no later than 21st of June 2026. We screen continuously, so do not miss out and send in your application today!
For more information regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Patrik Schultzén, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Patrik.Schultzen@toyota-industries.eu
.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toyota Material Handling Europe AB
(org.nr 556491-9537)
Svarvargatan 8 (visa karta
)
595 81 MJÖLBY Arbetsplats
Toyota Material Handling Europe Kontakt
Contact
Toyota Material Handling patrik.schultzen@toyota-industries.eu Jobbnummer
9951816