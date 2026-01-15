System Engineer- Adas
We are looking for a proactive System Engineer with 5 years of work experience from Driver Information (ADAS) in the automotive industry.
Work Description:
As a system engineer your main objective is to design and specify software requirements for in-house development teams. You develop interfaces and define signals within driver information system, ensuring seamless integration with existing and future vehicle models. In this role, you will work in a development team responsible for delivering the whole software package of the instrument cluster including functionality. You will work with requirements related to ADAS and in close collaboration with suppliers and stakeholders.
Expereince Required:
• We believe you are motivated by challenging tasks in a complex and innovative environment. -You can deliver with short ramp up period.
• You enjoy designing solutions in collaboration with your team
• Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate effectively with all types of stakeholders and suppliers.
• You are analytical and a problem-solver
• You have minimum 5 years of work experience from system design in automotive.
• Good knowledge and experience in ADAS technology is therefore a must.
• You will also consider testing when defining requirements - testability and quality assurance that the product meets the quality requirements.
• You enjoy collaboration and knowledge sharing.
• You are self-motivated, curious and passionate about innovation.
Skills needed:
• ADAS experience
• Canoe competence
• Matlab (Simulink/stateflow)
• Experience of joining late in projects and be able to deliver
• Elektra requirement tool
• Experience in writing test reports/DVM
• Fluent in English both spoken and written, Swedish is a plus.
• Valid European driver's license B
