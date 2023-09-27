System Engineer Mode Management
Hookkoo AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Description of the assignment
In EE Architecture team we are responsible for the in-vehicle electrical architecture design including topology, function allocation, vehicle mode management, signal database and network management as well as base technologies and diagnostics.
We are now looking for a System Engineer Mode Management to strengthen the team. In this role you will be working with the Electrical Availability sub-team for the future client's electrical platforms. You will work close to the client's team in China.
Responsibilities:
• Propose and implement improvements of current VMM specifications.
• Take responsibility for Function Safety ISO26262 and deliver work products in Mode
Management.
• Be ready to test Mode Management's Sub-System and even relevant functions.
• Root cause analysis of incoming SW/HW issues and find solution.
• Propose and implement improvements on current start function specifications.
• Act as an ambassador to strengthen the Electrical Engineering community's understanding
of VMM and AD related functionality.
• Support Function and Component owners including suppliers to understand VMM
requirement.
• Support VMM requirement distribution and "handshaking".
• Continuously follow up the VMM implementation status of all ECUs.
• Support rig and in-vehicle verification.
• Follow up on VMM validation results (device tests, rig tests and complete vehicle tests).
• Support VMM related FMEA & System Safety work.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. engineer.
• At least 3 years' experience from automotive industry including experience of automotive
electrical system development.
• Previous experience with Power Supply & Current consumption is very advantageous.
• Previous experience in VMM is very advantageous.
• Experience in Systemweaver / Carweaver / SETool / CANoe is very advantageous.
• Experience in SPA2/GPA work is very advantageous.
• Experience from Volvo Car or CEVT is very advantageous.
• Previous experience with ISO26262 is advantageous.
• Experience within SW development is advantageous.
• Fluency in written and spoken English is required.
• Fluency in Mandarin and/or Swedish is advantageous.
• Driver's license. Test driver license T2 or higher is advantageous.
Personal attributes
• High urge for learning new technical area and open for new idea.
• Excellent skills in co-operation, teamwork and networking.
• Cultural awareness, especially Chinese - Western culture.
• Doer and willingness to walk the extra mile attitude needed to be successful.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
SystemWeaver / CarWeaver / SETool / CANoe
Other
Travelling may be required. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27
E-post: jobba@hookkoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8145940