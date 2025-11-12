System Engineer
The Opportunity
Join us on our journey as a Systems Engineer based in Malmo, Sweden. At ADB SAFEGATE we want to bring success to our customers which will give you an amazing opportunity to work with people around the world. This role offers an unparalleled chance to engage with a diverse global community, delivering top-tier technology solutions that make a real difference. As a key player in our Apron Business unit, you'll report directly to the Head of Delivery and focus on integrating our cutting-edge Apron solutions into various customer settings. Your role is pivotal, involving international travel to implement our solutions in hundreds of airports worldwide, including the top 10 busiest.
The Team
Our global team, located across Sweden, Greece, Austria and the USA, is expanding. We seek driven, like-minded individuals to advance our Airside 4.0 strategy.
The Role
As a System Engineer at ADB SAFEGATE, you play a crucial role in tailoring and implementing our aviation technology solutions. Your journey begins with designing systems that meet our clients' specific needs, ensuring each solution is efficient and at the technology forefront. Through rigorous testing, you guarantee the reliability and robustness of our systems, overseeing their installation across global client sites with precision and adaptability.
Your responsibilities also include the vital ongoing support and maintenance of these systems, ensuring they integrate seamlessly with airport operations and adapt to evolving needs. In essence, your work not only delivers but sustains the innovation that propels ADB SAFEGATE and the world's airports towards safer, more efficient, and sustainable operations.
Who You Are
Proactive, tech-savvy innovator with:
A degree in IT, Computer Science, or related field.
Experience in Linux/Windows server administration and JavaScript development.
Understanding of high-availability systems and basic networking.
Exceptional English proficiency and the ability to pass a Criminal Records Check (required for airport airside access).
Desired Skills:
Knowledge of Python, PostgreSQL, or virtualization.
Experience with system integration, identity access management systems, or DevOps environments.
Multilingual abilities and a history of working internationally.
Why Join Us?
Global Impact: Work with a company that shapes aviation's future and partners with the most renowned airports.
Career Growth: We invest in your success, offering upskilling, promotions, and career-defining opportunities.
Flexibility & Rewards: Enjoy a dynamic, supportive culture with competitive pay and benefits that recognize your contributions.
Innovative Environment: Join a team that values collaboration, creativity, and excellence.
Ready to Fly Higher?
If you're a forward-thinker passionate about making a global impact, we want you on our team! Step into an exciting role where you'll challenge yourself, grow, and contribute to transforming the aviation industry.
