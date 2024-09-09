System Engineer
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
The role as System Engineer is to secure that project-based development of Surveillance functions in SAABs product offering are done with an optimal effort, with tools, networks and solutions available in a security-based system, LINUX and Windows. Your will be part of the creation of a system roadmap for techniques and components to be implemented, and will have insight in the offering in the commercial projects contents and intentions.
The aim of the work is to provide a fine-tuned development environment to developers performing "bleeding edge" product development. The needs for the development environment are handled in a DevOps manner, always looking for improvements "to the left", and regarding results to "the right".
You will work in a team, with cross team interactions frequently, based on a well implemented AGILE WoW, scheduling the implementation steps in sprints, constantly analyzing the results in retrospectives.
You will be a part of a continuous DevOps process where the request for additions and enhancements of the Development Environment is a never-ending flow. Thus, it requires that the environment is handled in a formal way, taking cyber security and formal company security regulations into account.
Most of the work will be within the following areas:
* Develop and maintain a well-structured Development environment system
* Continuous upgrades and enhancements through new releases and/or patches
* Analysis of impacts, modifications and additions to meet the needs for development projects
* Participate in investigation regarding security and system enhancements
Your profile
We are looking for you who has worked as a SW Engineer or Data Center Technician to some degree, and have a genuine interest for IT. Perhaps even on a personal level. Maybe you study articles on you free time? Or even perform elaboration on new techniques just based on curiosity? Regardless, we believe that you need to enjoy collaboration and working together with others. We see it as meritorious if you on top of that, have an interest in continuous improvements.
Required skills:
* An IT background, theoretical or just through mere interest and practice
* Data Center management, formal handling of networks and applications
* Familiar with Oss such as LINUX and/or Windows
* Practice in automation (Scripting, ANSIBLE or similar)
* Fluent in Swedish and English, in speech and writing
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
