System Engineer - Heat Transfer Equipment
Blykalla AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blykalla AB i Stockholm
, Oskarshamn
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What we do at Blykalla
At Blykalla, we're transforming the future of nuclear power by developing innovative Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Our mission is to create a new generation of nuclear energy systems that are safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly. As Sweden's only developer of SMRs, we're at the forefront of a groundbreaking industry.
The role
You will take ownership of the steam generator - one of the most critical components in our SEALER reactor, sitting at the interface between the lead-cooled primary circuit and the power conversion system. You are the system-responsible engineer: defining what it must do, how it should be designed, and who builds it.
The role spans the full engineering lifecycle — from writing requirements and leading trade-off studies, through detailed design, manufacturing coordination, and qualification. You will combine sharp mechanical engineering judgment with the ability to align people, suppliers, and analyses toward a common technical goal.
What you'll get to do
Your work spans three interconnected areas.
On the requirements and design basis side, you will define the steam generator's functional and design requirements, develop and maintain the design basis documentation, and lead trade-off studies on configuration, materials, and manufacturing approaches.
On the mechanical design side, you will drive decisions on component architecture, assembly sequences, weldability, inspectability, and manufacturability — making sure the design is practical to fabricate, transport, install, test, and maintain.
On the thermal-hydraulic and structural side, you will not run complex simulations yourself, but you will be the one asking the right questions: defining calculation scopes, providing inputs to analysts, and critically reviewing results. You should be comfortable performing hand calculations to sanity-check outputs and steer design iterations.
On the coordination side, you will define the scope and technical content of supplier work packages, evaluate proposals and deliverables from manufacturers, lead design reviews, and keep component development aligned with plant requirements and the project schedule — working across internal teams as well as academic and industrial partners.
Who you'll get to work with
The System Engineer - Heat Transfer Equipment sits within our Fluid Systems Engineering team at Blykalla, reporting to Federico Barbano. You will collaborate closely with thermal-hydraulic analysts, mechanical and system engineers and procurement team — as well as external suppliers and research partners.
We are a diverse team that is passionate about our work and about Blykalla.
Who you are
We are looking for a candidate with up to five years of professional experience. There are a few things we think will help you succeed in this role:
Degree in mechanical, energy, chemical, nuclear engineering or a closely related discipline
A meaningful portion of your experience spent at a heat exchanger or pressure equipment manufacturer - ideally in a role combining thermohydraulic and mechanical design with production engineering and workshop interface
Strong working knowledge of heat exchanger mechanical design (ideally steam generators) and applicable design codes and standards such as ASME, PED, or RCC-M
Thermal-hydraulic and heat transfer fundamentals sufficient to steer and critically review calculations performed by others - including the ability to perform hand calculations to sanity-check results
Comfort writing clear technical specifications, reviewing deliverables critically, and communicating effectively with both internal colleagues and external suppliers
Familiarity with CAD tools and engineering software
Fluent in English, spoken and written
Nuclear experience is welcome but not required — candidates from oil and gas, power generation, petrochemical, and similar industries are highly relevant.
Meritorious
Hands-on experience with steam generators or shell-and-tube heat exchangers
Experience with FEA or CFD — the priority is the ability to define, commission, and review such analyses rather than execute them
Prior experience coordinating multidisciplinary design work or managing supplier technical interfaces
Background in the nuclear industry
If you are not sure that you are 100% qualified but are up for the challenge, we encourage you to apply.
Location
This position is based at our office in Stockholm.
So, what do you think?
Take the chance to be at the forefront of revolutionizing nuclear power. Join and help us shape the energy landscape of tomorrow. Apply today with your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and achievements.
We offer competitive compensation aligned with our internal salary framework and growth potential in the role. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blykalla AB
(org.nr 556939-7168)
Sveavägen 25 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Blykalla Jobbnummer
9979447