System Engineer - Electronic Warfare
2025-04-05
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
Are you passionate about cutting-edge technology and national defense? We're looking for an experienced System Engineer to join our client's advanced Electronic Warfare team in Linköping. You'll be working with technology that protects fighter aircraft by detecting and neutralizing threats.
This is a high-impact role where you'll be involved in the full development lifecycle-from requirements and design to implementation and testing using simulators and rigs.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop, implement, and test Electronic Warfare systems for fighter aircraft (e.g., radar warning receivers, electronic countermeasures)
Participate in agile scrum teams with opportunities to specialize in system, software, hardware, or embedded development
Collaborate in a multidisciplinary engineering environment using modern tools and methodologies
Requirements:
3-8+ years of experience in system, software, hardware, or embedded development
Proficiency in C++ (Gripen EF) or Pascal (Gripen CD)
Familiarity with tools like CLion, Git, and third-party software
Swedish proficiency
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience testing in simulators and hardware rigs
Knowledge of aeronautical engineering and defense systems
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at swathianantu@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
