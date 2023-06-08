System Developer to fast growing Pharmetheus
An opportunity has now opened up for you who want to work with programming at a company that is in an exciting development phase. Pharmetheus' vision is to realize the full potential of quantitative methods to improve global health. In this role, you get the opportunity to be part of and influence the future for a research-driven company that is unique in its market and that actually contributes to improving people's health. We look forward to receiving your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Pharmetheus works within modeling informed drug development and offers consulting services focused on the application of quantitative approaches to support drug research, development and life-cycle decisions. They mainly work with customers in the pharmaceutical industry, but also with non-profit organisations. Pharmetheus is based in several countries globally and their customers are spread all over the world. In the role as a system developer you will be responsible for developing, maintaining and implementing software that can be used internally and/or for their customers. You will work agile in projects where you collaborate with one or several other system developers to push the development work towards new heights. The group is strongly connected with other internal functions, which means that you get a broad perspective of working with the product. You are welcomed into a group with colleagues from different nationalities with an open and helpful atmosphere.
Your role at Pharmetheus is a consulting assignment, which means that you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant at Pharmetheus. The assignment will be full-time and long-term. If the collabroation works well, there is a great chance that you will be employed directly by Pharmetheus.
You are offered
• To become part of a stable organization with room for creative thinking where your initiatives and ideas are valued
• Great opportunities for development as there are many exciting roles with responsibility to grow into
• A role at a company that is in an exciting development phase, where you get to work with something that actually helps people
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Develop and design new tools and solve problems around the tools
• Provide support for the tools you have developed
• Contribute to the improvement of internal processes and tools
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has an academic education that included courses within programming
• Has great technical skills
• Have experience in programming that you acquired through previous work or from studies
• Fluent in English
It is meritorious if you have:
• Worked with programming before
• Experience programming in R
• Experience in React, Node.JS and/or Javascript
As a person, you are driven, solution-focused and flexible. You have a logical approach and have an analytical perspective on problems. You should enjoy taking your own initiative and you are structured in your way of working. Since you will be working in a team, it is important that you also possess good cooperation skills. Finally, you are curious about constantly learning new things to expand your skills.
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Scope: Full time, hybrid workplace
• Placement: Uppsala Science Park
• Other: In the long term, the role will include trips
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about about Pharmetheus - HERE! Ersättning
