System Developer
2025-09-29
We are now looking for a Developer with a strong background in digital design for an exciting assignment with our client in Stockholm. The role is full-time (100%).
Requirements:
Background in Digital Design with CDC (Clock Domain Crossing) knowledge
Experience in designing robust RTL architectures for high-speed, multi-clock designs
Ability to understand high-level architecture and take it through to implementation
Proficient in VHDL/System Verilog coding
Strong analytical skills to understand design flows and coding impact
Solid experience with implementation tools such as Vivado and/or Quartus
Understanding of protocols like Ethernet, PCIe, I2C/I3C (good to know, but not required)
Experience with FPGA Design Closure (timing constraints, area/resource optimization, fitting complex designs into constrained devices)
Details:
Location: Stockholm
