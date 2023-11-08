System Design Engineer Connectivity
Göteborg
Volvo Penta is a world-leading supplier of engines and complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications. Volvo Penta is an exciting and highly innovative company facing many positive challenges and opportunities. We embrace the change to stay ahead and now it is time for us to prepare the next generation products and solutions.
When you hear the words "Make A Difference" - what do they mean to you? We think that you truly dare to make a Difference and that you are Passionate about inspiring and developing People. At Volvo Penta we are always looking for fresh ideas to be applied to the products and services we have on the market today and to the next generation products and solutions. We now want to welcome you, who brings experience and knowledge into our Connectivity-team. Your Drive, Attitude and Creative mindset will be key for success. We are brave! We are innovative! We have fun!
We think you might have experience from:
Experience from working with connected vehicles, embedded software
Knowledge about telematics, CAN systems, Cyber Security, agile methods
University degree from relevant field
You will be:
Key point of contact for onboard connectivity integrations into new or existing Power Solutions
Reviewing input requirements and business cases, identifying possible technological solutions, analyzing, evaluating the options, and anchoring the end solution with stakeholders around the company
Collaborate with platform architects and system architects from the integrating platform and connectivity solution suppliers and Component Owners
Identifies and sets requirements towards the integrating platforms to deliver the functional requirements
Key point of contact with D&IT to act as the interface towards Backoffice systems
Supports in the ideation and design of future onboard Connectivity solutions
As a person you are:
A problem-solver
Creative
Ambitious
Positive
Always up for a challenge
Meritious:
Experience from marine sector
Knowledge about Volvo tools and methods
Driving License B
Experienced from risk assessments; FMEA, HARA, TARA, etc
We are looking forward to receiving your application! Any questions, contact recruiting manager Frida Wistedt, frida.wistedt@volvo.com
, 0739020524
