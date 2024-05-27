System Design Engineer
Torque Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-05-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Torque Engineering AB i Göteborg
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
As a system designer with focus on electric magnetic compatibility for components connected to the 800V DC link. With good knowledge of regulations (UN R10), international standards (CISPR, IEC and ISO) and actual component performance the consultant will develop and maintain Volvo internal standards. The tasks will stretch from requirement writing, discussions and reviews of supplier test results to involvement in in-house testing. The consultant is to secure cross-functional and business anchoring as well as support other engineer within the area when needed. Being part of a system team your electrical engineering skills will also contribute to the overall platform requirement work and joint decisions on system and component designs.
Typical tasks
• Develop and maintain Volvo requirements and standards.
• Review supplier component designs, testing methods and results.
• Develop and participate in in-house EMC testing.
• Review and develop system designs: installation of components.
• Cooperate with other experts for alignment, processes, and education.
• Review and comment drafts of new regulations and international standards
Requirements
• MSc degree in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Physics or equivalent knowledge from other educational programs or work life experience
• 6 - 8 years of experience from high voltage integrated power system design & development
• Hands-on experience of planning and performing EMC testing
• Hands-on experience of performing tests with live High Voltage components
• Fluent in English both verbal and written.
• Structured as a person with some interest of being a technically leading person within the organization
Meritorious knowledge
• Skilled in EMC design and testing: conductive and radiated, emissions vs. immunity, requirements vs. test limitations.
• Good knowledge about electrical hazards and test principles in order to test in a safe manner.
• Experience from propulsion systems in battery electric vehicles Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-12
E-post: support@celsusengineering.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Torque Engineering AB
(org.nr 556941-1597)
Göteborg (visa karta
)
412 58 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
8709604