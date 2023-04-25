System Design Engineer
2023-04-25
Job description
We are looking for new colleagues to join our team in an automotive assignment.
As a System Design Engineer you will have the chance to work in an Agile manner from a broader perspective on the entire lifecycle of development, even from the early phases of the development cycle.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Last date to apply is 2023-05-31. Selection and interviews will take place continuously. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so apply as soon as possible.
Responsibilities
Lead a defined area of technical expertise;
Develop acquired competence, as well as participate in the business development;
Coach team members in architectural principles and strategies;
Steer exploration of alternatives to establish a system level solution intent for a portfolio;
Secure competitive and timely system solutions for the application needs;
Contribute to the implementation of platform strategies;
Contribute to the development of technical roadmaps and system architecture roadmaps;
Lead concept investigation with teams and take the concept for approval through different decision forums;
Request technical concepts and system solutions;
Manage the interfaces and non-functional requirements within the scope of, for example, agile release train.
Qualifications
Senior level experience within automotive software development or automotive system design;
Experience in infotainment system technologies like CAN, UDS, Automotive Ethernet, AUTOSAR, Linux, IP/Ethernet, SOME/IP;
Basic working knowledge of automotive cybersecurity and functional safety;
Self-driven team player with excellent references from previous assignments;
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
About the company
Randstad Technologies specializes in the field of IT and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus! Ersättning
