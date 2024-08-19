System Design Engineer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-08-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are looking for a new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a System Design Engineer. As a consultant with us at Randstad Digital, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Digital, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities. Please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2024-09-10. If you have questions, please contact emma.johansson@randstad.se
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
As a System Design engineer for motion controls, you will be part of a dynamic and innovative team that works on developing cutting-edge functionality for vehicle motion and energy management. You will be responsible for designing, developing, and testing functions, systems, and software related to motion control and energy management, in collaboration with our colleagues from China on a daily basis. We are looking for a person who has strong competence in Vehicle Dynamics and System Controls, as well as excellent communication and teamwork skills. You will be involved in defining the requirements, specifications, and architecture of the motion control and energy management functions, as well as implementing and verifying them in simulation and on real vehicles.
• Develop function requirements and use cases based on customer needs and vehicle specifications
• Write function test specification and test cases to ensure the quality and performance of the functions
• Design system requirements and architecture for the motion control and energy
management functions, considering the interactions with other vehicle systems and components
• Write system test specification and test cases to verify the system functionality and robustness
• Develop software and proof of concepts for the motion control and energy management functions, using model-based or code-based tools
• Verify the function and system requirements in simulation and on real vehicles, using various tools and methods
Qualifications
• A degree in electrical engineering, vehicle engineering, system control, or a similar field
• Proficient in programming languages such as MATLAB, Python, C/C++, etc.
• Fluent in both English and Chinese, with strong communication and collaboration skills
• Familiar with the concepts and methods of motion control, vehicle dynamics and energy management for electric vehicles
• Valid B-Driving license and willing to travel for testing and validation purposes
• Experience or interest in machine learning and its applications for vehicle control is a plus
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
8847831