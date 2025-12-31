System Design Engineer
2025-12-31
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a System Design Engineer on behalf of our client.The role is as system engineer in the electromobility system team, working with developing the complete electromobility driveline. The focus will primarily be for hybrid drivelines for marine use- Define and work with the function implementation plan for our E-Mob projects- Develop and document unique software functions for our E-Mob applications.- Cooperate with GTT E-mob for inheriting software functions from GTT- Integrating components and functionality from GTT and suppliers in the platform track.- Test and verify new functions in HIL, test rigs and real applications- Experience of documenting in Systemweaver/SE-tool is required.- Experience from working with Matlab/Simulink required-Experience from developing hybrid drivelines is a merit.- Functional safety experience is a merit.Position is posted as full time but this can be discussed depending on competence level.Design electrical and electronics systems by identifying the purpose and aim of the system, the component interface, and system behaviors. Delivers according to defined methods, expected inputs and outputs. Lead system engineering in a technical team and play an active role in the delivery. Drive the work from an operational and short-term perspective. Integrate deliveries from others. Responsibility for securing quality and readiness before release. Participate in specification implementation and verification loops to secure system aspects of the solution. Secure that system and non-functional requirements are correctly implemented. Implement system architecture strategies and roadmaps up to the delivery in the end product. Lead concept investigations with teams. Steer exploration of alternatives to establish a system level concept together with teams. Actively support product manager in clarifying needs of capabilities/enablers and breaking down those to features/enablers. Contribute to the development of technical roadmaps and system architecture roadmaps. Lead concept investigation with teams and take the concept for approval through different decision forums. Request technical concepts and system solutions. Manage the interfaces and non-functional requirements within the scope of, for example, agile release train. On Expert level the employee is a recognized expert in System Design Engineering typically obtained through advanced education and work experience (position typically requires 10 years or more relevant experience). - Experienced project lead and an established coach, mentor and educator to others in VG - Known subject matter expert and a natural goto person for complex discipline related issues - Strong Tshaped profile (either building deeper discipline excellence or developing mature generalist toolbox) - Known product owner, often contributing to project roadmaps/strategies within context of industry trends - Clear articulation of value creation by joining up the dots between their work and the TD/BA strategy.Design electrical and electronics systems by identifying the purpose and aim of the system, the component interface, and system behaviors.
Other Information :
Duration : 2026-01-14 to 2026-12-31
Application Deadline : 2026-01-07.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
