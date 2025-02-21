System Design Engineer
2025-02-21
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Join Us in Revolutionizing the Future of Transportation!
At AMT, we are on a mission to innovate and drive sustainability in the transport industry. If you're ready to be part of a transformative journey, we invite you to join our team and work with next-generation technologies that will shape a better tomorrow.
About the Role
As a System Design Engineer at AMT, you will be at the forefront of redefining how we design, develop, and deploy tools for our internal teams and end users. Your leadership in cross-functional initiatives will be crucial as you translate complex needs into actionable deliverables, contributing to the broader transformation of the transport sector.
Key Responsibilities
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive the development of innovative tools and processes.
• Investigate user needs, define project requirements, and establish clear roadmaps for successful execution.
• Translate roadmaps into actionable deliverables, overseeing their implementation from start to finish.
• Advocate for your team's needs within larger organizational initiatives, ensuring alignment and support.
Your Future Team
Join a dynamic, global team of talented engineers who thrive on collaboration, continuous improvement, and knowledge sharing. We believe in hands-on learning, and you will have the unique opportunity to work directly with our trucks in the workshop, gaining invaluable experience.
Who Are You?
We are looking for a passionate, forward-thinking engineer who dreams big and takes action. To excel in this role, you should possess:
• A Master's degree in Mechanical, Mechatronic, Electrical Engineering, IT, Industrial Engineering or education and experience that we consider equivalent.
• Fluency in English with strong communication skills.
• Proficiency in 3D CAD visualization software (e.g., Creo View or similar) and Product Data Management systems.
• A solid understanding of the aftermarket business.
• A curious mindset and a desire to challenge the status quo.
It 's a merit if you have interest or knowledge in data analysis and artificial intelligence.
Why Join AMT?
At AMT, you will be part of a global movement driving innovation and sustainability in the transport industry. With access to cutting-edge technologies and a collaborative work environment, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on a global scale.
Ready to Shape the Future of Sustainable Transport?
If you're excited to join us in building a better tomorrow, apply no later than the 2nd of March and let's create the future together!
Please contact juliana.pintarelli@volvo.com
if you have any questions concerning this opportunity.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
