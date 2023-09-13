System Architect/Engineer 2
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
As a System Architect/Engineer in Power Electronic, you will lead the safety team portfolio for functionals safety development. You will be responsible that the team's backlog contains needed product deliveries, make sure that the technical road map cross programs and align with Engineering Manager. You are, with your highly skilled functional safety knowledge and software development, the technical expert in the team. You define the feature and the acceptance criteria for the product in the safety team. You will support the Engineer Manager in keeping the team's delivery to the highest quality.
What you'll bring
The person we are looking for is flexible and enjoys changes as you will be working in a fast-paced, intellectually challenging environment. You are experienced within SW Development for Inverters also have knowledge in architecture and concept development of SW concept towards electric drive. As a person, you apply innovative thinking to issues and analyses qualitative and quantitative research data.
You are a self-starter with a pioneering spirit; resourceful and able to take ownership quickly and reliably. You have an ability to lead through people, listen and coach and you are energetic and truly motivated by creating new solutions together with the cross-functional team. To be successful in this role, you need to have a complete system understanding of Electric Propulsion and the SW architecture for Safety since you will be the teach lead in the Safety Team together with the Engineering Manager driving the team forward.
You are having following knowledge and background.
• Bachelor of Engineering - Electronics and Communication.
• More than 5 years of experience in Software Functional Development for conversion systems towards Electric Drive.
• Documented leadership qualities and experiences.
• Swedish Driving License B.
• Proven record in use of ISO26262 in development of Safety function for inverters.
• Experienced in Software Architecture design and Concept work.
• Strong Experience in Power Electronic and Electric machine competence and SW development.
• 10 years of experience with MATLAB, Simulink and similar tools for functional development.
We aspire a company culture that inspires you to aim high. You do your best and have fun doing it!
What we offer
We truly believe in people and that everyone possesses unique strengths. We offer the possibility to grow and develop within an area that offer a very exciting future and you will have long term development opportunities in a continuously growing field, where you have a direct influence on customer satisfaction. Ersättning
