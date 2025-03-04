System Analyst - Dynamics 365
Do you want to join us on our digitalization journey and be a part of giving Kappahl access to the latest technology? We are seeking our new System Analyst to strengthen our D365 Dynamics team, working in our new ERP environment . Welcome to workdays filled with creativity and fantastic colleagues! Apply today!
We offer you
Kappahl is on a transformation journey and implementation and maintenance of D365 is a key part of the journey to fullfil our strategy. You will be part of our D365 team that together is responsible for and drives the development and management of the D365 and point of sales in our stores. The team is cross-functional, you have daily cooperation with the business/stakeholders, other IT/business teams and close collaboration with our IT partners.
As a System Analyst you will be the specialist in D365 from a functional perspective. You will act as a bridge between business and IT and help to transform the business needs into IT solution requirements to create effective and innovative business solutions.
You will be working in our product backlog (Azure Devops) within our common functional area in D365 and participate in Backlog refinement and sprint planning. You will together with the team prioritize and evaluate the requirements to deliver the most value for Kappahl.
One of your main responsibilities will be to work with the maintenance processes such as analyzing a problem and incident management. You will support test and quality assurance of new solutions and continues updates of D365. You have great understanding of the technical platform, integrations to other systems and the overall IT landscape.
You apply easily by attaching your CV. We apply continuous selection. We look forward to your application as soon as possible.
We are looking for you who have an academic degree within IT. Do you have a couple of years experience working with Dynamics 365 or similar standard systems it would be beneficial. Do you have experience of retail it is it an advantage.
As a person you are structured, analytical and communicative. You enjoy having many contact areas and being a team player, where you are stimulated by working at a high pace with business-critical system solutions. You are creative and happy to find new ways, but also like to get immersed in a challenging problem. You communicate freely in Swedish and English in both speech and writing.
You recognize yourself in our values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful!
Are you interested?
The position is a full time employment, with placement at our head office in Mölndal. Kappahl wants to be A Place To Belong therefore we work with a hybrid working environment, where the majority of the working time will be in the office. This means you can work remotely when it is more suitable for your work schedule.
Kappahl celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
If you have protected identity, contact hr@kappahl.com
, and you will get help with submitting your application.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.
We want to make a difference in the fashion world and to lead the way by always keeping our promises: taking care of the world around us and minimizing the environmental impact for each garment. And at the same time fulfil our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong". The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in eight countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to create a responsible world of fashion and offer fashion to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A responsible fashion that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, more than 85% of the products are made of certified and/or preferred materials. Our goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl Group's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.More information at www.kappahl.com. Ersättning
