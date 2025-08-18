Swedish-Speaking Board Secretary / Executive Coordinator / Office Manager
Tf Bank AB / Assistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla assistentjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tf Bank AB i Stockholm
, Gotland
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are a regulated bank, authorised by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and listed on Nasdaq OMX. Our operations are built on high standards of compliance, professionalism, and transparency, combined with an entrepreneurial culture and short decision-making lines. We are now seeking a versatile, proactive, and highly organized professional to take on a unique role that combines three key functions: Board Secretary, Executive Coordinator to the Management Team, and Office Manager for our Stockholm office.
As Board Secretary, Executive Coordinator, and Office Manager, you will be a central figure ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of the Bank's Board of Directors, Management Team, and office. You will work closely with the CEO, Chair of the Board, and senior executives, playing a vital role in the organisation.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Board Secretary
Plan and coordinate Board meetings and committee meetings
Prepare agendas, meeting packs, and notices in line with market listing and regulatory requirements
Take and distribute minutes, ensuring accuracy and confidentiality
Follow up on decisions and action points
2. Executive Coordinator (Management Team)
Organise and coordinate management meetings, conferences, and strategy offsites
Provide calendar and travel support to the CEO and Management Team
Handle internal and external communications and information flows
Support and track strategic projects
3. Office Manager
Oversee the day-to-day running of the Stockholm office
Manage office administration, procurement, and supplier relationships
Greet and host visitors, representing the company on-site
Lead initiatives to maintain a productive and enjoyable work environment
Candidate Profile:
We are looking for someone who:
Is fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Has prior experience in senior administrative roles, preferably in the financial sector or a listed company environment
Is structured, proactive, and maintains the highest level of integrity
Possesses excellent communication skills and enjoys working across multiple stakeholders
Is comfortable working independently and taking ownership
Holds a relevant degree in business administration, law, economics, or equivalent experience
Apply today and be part of the TF Avarda Group journey!
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TF Bank AB
(org.nr 556158-1041), https://group.tfbank.se/en/ Arbetsplats
TF Bank Jobbnummer
9463565