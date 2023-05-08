Swedish Teacher/Lärare i Svenska
Älmhults kommun befinner sig i ett expansivt utvecklingsskede och befolkningen växer som aldrig förr. Vi behöver medarbetare som aktivt och engagerat bidrar till kommunens fortsatta utveckling. I Älmhult kombinerar du den mindre ortens fördelar med en unik internationell atmosfär. Här är det lätt att leva och bo och du har nära till det mesta. Goda kommunikationer gör det lätt att pendla.
Ikea has a strong hold in Älmhult and contributes a lot to our school when it comes to funding but also in other interesting collaborations eg through the Kids Lab where students can support in their new designs.
Ikea has a strong hold in Älmhult and contributes a lot to our school when it comes to funding but also in other interesting collaborations eg through the Kids Lab where students can support in their new designs.

The International School of Älmhult is a warm, friendly and welcoming school. We are truly international in many senses. There are 56 different nationalities and backgrounds represented amongst our students. We also strive to employ a diverse community of teachers. This year we can boast teachers coming from 36 different countries. We are an IB school, which means that we are progressive and work to develop the skills for the 21st century and prepare our students for an ever-changing world. ISÄ is a member of a newly founded Playful schools leadership network, as a Poineer school, that strives to inspire and to become more playful. In our teacher collaborations the next years focus will be teacher inquiries connected to various learning needs. The school has developed and grown over the past five years, so we now have around 500 students. In 2017, we moved into our new home: a modern and eco-friendly building, with a lot of open space and light. The school is in the town of Älmhult, southern Sweden, which is a safe and convenient place for families to live.
For your role as a Swedish teacher, you will teach students age 6-16 years. You will work alongside your colleagues and undertake all teaching responsibilities as outlined by the IB curriculum documents and the International School of Älmhult. When needed, you will attend team and subject collaboration meetings and training. As a teacher you are responsible for completing the documentation needed. We thrive in working in an interdisciplinary approach with staff at the school and with other schools. We would like you to work actively to remove as many barriers for learning as possible in your classroom and you would get support in the development of Universal Design for Learning strategies to create an inclusive classroom. You will be expected to support our positive community feeling for example by arranging celebrations or service projects. Our language of instruction is English; therefore, the applicant must have a good command of spoken and written English. Kvalifikationer
The successful applicant will have an appropriate level of education (university or similar) in Swedish, and a bachelors degree in teaching. The applicant must be a flexible team member and able to respond to the needs of a vibrant, dynamic workplace.
You must be excited by the development of the school and be able to think independently to make good decisions. Our school is multicultural, and you must have an interest in working in an international environment with different cultures. Collaboration is a key word in our school, and you would be expected to take part in Collaborative Inquiries and reflect on and develop your teaching practices together with your colleagues. Although we are looking for someone with IB teaching experience and who has attended IB courses, we will consider other applicants.
Our current program development goal is to improve Wellbeing in our school. We hope that you can support this development and take part in Wellbeing classes, support the development of a playful culture and also support the implementation of the sexual education curriculum, which we hope will become more central in our school.
We are looking for a someone who takes action and can model good strategies, when it comes to seeing the good in the students, knowing the power of words and modelling how to set boundaries and managing student behaviors as well as build positive relationships.
Before employment, a copy of your criminal record is required. Please apply for a criminal record already if you are contaceted for an interview.
Visit our website to learn more about how it is working with us: www.almhult.se/jobb
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-21
