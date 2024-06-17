SW Engineer - Advanced Development Handheld Eco-System - Husqvarna Group
2024-06-17
You will be part of the Advanced Development group for Handheld Eco-System at Husqvarna Forest & Garden. We are a driven group who enjoy working with the latest technology for developing new innovative high end products that improve our end-users workday. As a team, we provide an inclusive environment that allows everybody to grow as individuals. In our creative group, we enjoy collaboration and having fun at work.
At Handheld Eco-System R&D, we develop Handheld battery and petrol powered products as chainsaws, hedge trimmers, clearing saws and blowers. We do also develop different kinds of accessory equipment for Husqvarna products, as for example protective equipment, communication equipment, forest tools and cutting equipment for wood and grass.
Work assignment
This position is within the field of new smart products towards professional tree workers. At Advanced Development, you will be involved in the early exploration and development phases. You will perform many of your tasks in close co-operation with our external partners.
Main tasks are:
Contribute to SW and HW architecture concepts
Contribute to development and evaluation of electronic systems
Low level programming, mainly for prototypes and concept evaluation
Technical investigations and research for solutions
Technical discussions/coordination within Husqvarna Group and with external partners.
Basic practical testing of products
Evaluating/analysing of test results
Your profile
Required education:
Bachelor or Master in relevant area
Desired skills and experiences:
C/Assembler and Hardware programming
Product development (embedded systems)
Sensor integration
Hands-on experience of building concept products with different development kits, chipsets and sensors
Testing parts of and complete systems
Experience in IoT and distributed systems
Knowledge within a variety of communication protocols
Wireless communication
System Architecture, HW/SW
App/Web development
We are looking for a team player who has a strong inner drive, takes initiatives and likes to work both independently and in a group. When working in a group you can put prestige aside and focus on problem solving. You have both a creative and innovative side, and an organized, structured and analytical side. Other qualities that we appreciate are curiosity, eagerness to learn more, and openness to express your own thoughts and ideas.
Application
Please submit your application with CV and Cover letter. For more information about this position please contact Hiring Manager Niklas Sarius, email: niklas.sarius@husqvarnagroup.com
. For more information about the recruitment process contact recruiter Kristin Sundlo, email: Kristin.Sundlo@husqvarnagroup.com
.
What happens after you have applied?
As we approach the holiday season, our recruitment process will also be adjusted. We will review applications continuously, but we will most likely start inviting candidates for interviews at the beginning of August. At Husqvarna, work-life balance is important to us. Thank you for applying and also for your patience with the process at the moment. Wishing you a great summer!
Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2018 amounted to SEK 41bn and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.
