Sustainable Solutions Specialist
2023-10-03
Job Description
We are looking for a Sustainable solutions specialist to join our clients' global organisation. You will be apart of a global team to supports the transition into new sustainable software solutions and to optimize the service flow for better sustainability. The project/product is in early go live status and will continiously be implemented on a global scale over the next coming months/years.
Your daily tasks may include:
• Hyper Care Transition: Act as a key participant in Hyper Care activities, facilitating a smooth transition from the global team. Responsible for taking over tasks and ensuring continuity.
• Champion Network Management: Drive the Champions network within the region, serving as the primary point of contact for global team champions. Provide necessary support and coordinate interactions between SAR, Planner, and SDE to resolve end-user issues.
• Support and Liaison: Offer support to champions when they are unable to assist end-users, bridging the gap by liaising with planners. Act as the main interaction point for champions in the global team.
• System Monitoring: Monitor the system for four weeks post Hyper Care, focusing on both lobby and PSO areas. Identify areas of improvement and collaborate with managers for enhancements.
• Sustain Phase Transition: Oversee the transition of selected Hyper Care tasks into the Sustain phase, ensuring their effective integration into ongoing sustainability efforts.
• Operational Dashboard Oversight: Regularly monitor the operational dashboard, collaborating with managers to identify areas of improvement, and implement necessary enhancements.
• Technical Expertise: Possess a comprehensive understanding of the MWO process and technical knowledge, crucial for addressing challenges affecting a large user population.
• Requirements Gathering: Collect improvement opportunities and market needs, translating them into actionable requirements for the development team. Ensure a smooth transfer of these requirements, facilitating effective communication.
• Collaboration with Development: Work closely with the development team to comprehend upcoming improvements. Facilitate a seamless flow of information between development initiatives and sustainability efforts.
• Champion Training: Collaborate with the learning team to conduct training sessions for champions regarding new releases. Ensure champions are well-informed and equipped to support end-users effectively.
Company Description
Our customer is a multinational packaging industry company originally founded in Sweden. Here, people work actively to develop solutions and techniques in order to constantly be at the forefront of their industry.
Qualifications
• Technical Expertise: Proficiency in IFS Cloud, (Planning and scheduling optimization) PSO, and Mobile Work Order MWO, with a deep understanding and advanced knowledge of these solutions.
• Training Abilities: Demonstrated expertise in designing and delivering training programs to educate team members and stakeholders about sustainable practices and related technologies.
• Relationship Management: Strong interpersonal skills to effectively build and maintain relationships with stakeholders, clients, and team members.
• Communication and Negotiation: Excellent communication and negotiation skills to facilitate clear understanding and collaboration among various parties involved in sustainability initiatives.
• Problem-Solving Capability: Proven ability to approach challenges with a proactive mindset, finding innovative and sustainable solutions to problems encountered in the field.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client want the consultant to start immediately and the assignment is expected to run for 1 year, with great chances of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our exciting client in Lund. Send in your application (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
