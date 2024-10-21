Sustainability Platform Analyst
Position Green AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-10-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Position Green AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a leading Nordic sustainability scaleup whilst contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition? Position Green is in a strong scaleup phase and we are looking for new amazing talents to join our Customer Success team.
About Position GreenPosition Green is a leading pure play sustainability partner with a mission to revolutionise how businesses integrate sustainability. Through our SaaS software for data management, strategic advisory and e-learning services, Position Green's offering makes sustainability actionable and measurable, supporting businesses to fast-track their sustainability transformation whilst also strengthening their competitiveness and long-term survival. We come from the Nordics but we operate across the globe in supporting our customers to navigate and succeed in corporate sustainability.
We are excited to offer the opportunity to be part of our journey in the role of Sustainability Platform Analyst, working in a discipline with a crucial impact on Position Green's business growth.About the roleThe Sustainability Platform Analyst is responsible for continuously developing the customers' measure structure in Position Green Platform in line with their needs, making sure that the structure is quality assured and follows the platform's development. Youll have a producing role and are an expert on how our customers' needs are best built up in our platform. You work both close to the product and the customer, and there will be great development opportunities when you join the company at an early stage. Reporting to our CS Team lead, you will be part of a team full of knowledge, ambition and fun. There will also be great development opportunities when you join the company at an early stage.As a Sustainability Platform Analyst, you will mainly:
Be an expert in our platform and run meetings with the customers linked to their setup
Continuously develop a measure structure in Position Green that corresponds to the customers' needs in collaboration with the Sustainability Platform Manager
Stay up to date on new features in Position Green to secure that the customer gets the most value out of our platform
Ensure a smooth customer journey
What arewe looking for?
A degree in engineering, environmental science, or a related field.
Basic programming skills
Knowledge of greenhouse gas emission calculations and emission factors.
Familiarity with sustainability reporting frameworks like GRI, CDP, and TCFD.
Familiarity with the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
To thrive in this role, we believe that you are used to being responsible for your own projects and see the importance of your delivery meeting the customers' needs. You are meticulous and have a deeper technical understanding as well as a great interest in working with digital products.
As a person, you have a positive attitude and we believe that you are curious and have a good sense of humor. You are a doer with sharp eye for details as well as truly understanding and delivering according to the customer's needs. You look forward to working in a growing team and is driven by contributing to a positive change.LocationWe believe that you are based in the greater Stockholm or Malmö region and can be in the office at leastthree days a week, with the possibility to work remotely when it is more suitable for you and your work schedule.What do we offer?
As our new colleague here at Position Green you get to be an important part of a fast-paced and fun scale up environment. We offer you a great opportunity to grow as a person as well as in your career. You get to work in a company where you can have great impact and drive sustainable transformation in business and organisations.
You'll get fair compensation and benefits, including:
Wellness allowance of 5 000 SEK/year
30 vacation days + 5 extra PG days
Flexible working hours and hybrid work option
What's next?
If this sounds like a great opportunity for you, we will be happy to receive your CV. In this recruitment, great importance is placed on personal suitability. We will be reviewing applications on a continuous basis and looking forward to your application. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Position Green AB
(org.nr 559006-5834), https://www.positiongreen.com/ Arbetsplats
Position Green Jobbnummer
8969120