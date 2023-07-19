Sustainability Officer
2023-07-19
In the Group Communication and Sustainability function at Sandvik Group we're now looking for a Sustainability Officer to join the Sustainability team. The role is to lead and develop our sustainability reporting with focus on CSRD - a central role where you together with other group functions develop, educate, and support the organization in the execution of the long-term sustainability strategy and corporate reporting. The group Sustainability team is a center of excellence that provides guidance, business intelligence and strategic insight to sustainability topics, ESG legislation and ESG reporting.
At Sandvik, responsible business practices have always been, and will always be, a fundamental part of our strategy and business model. For us, sustainability is an opportunity for new innovations to drive efficiency and productivity, support our customers and help us sustain long-term growth. Do you want the chance to contribute in an important part of our business and work in an international environment, then this opportunity is for you!
Your mission and responsibilities
As Sustainability Officer, you facilitate and ensure the data collection and processes connected to the ESG reporting processes, with a key focus on Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Building competency and coordination of the reporting of upcoming sustainability regulations such as Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence (CSDD), Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD), Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and Green Claims Directive (Greenwashing directive) will likely be part of the team's responsibility. A large part of the work is related to coordinating the CSRD reporting together with other Group functions in preparation for the Annual Report and an internal quarterly follow-up system.
Sustainability within Sandvik encompasses many areas that are managed by other functions, such as EHS, Sourcing and Compliance. The role of the sustainability function is to coordinate and manage reporting processes as well as to act as a knowledge hub and challenger/demands function to ensure compliance with sustainability reporting requirements. You also interact with the Investor Relations function as well as internal and external auditors. The team is engaged in the ongoing EU taxonomy, GRI, CDP, and EcoVadis reporting.
You're part of a team working with a wide range of topics in sustainability. You ensure an efficient process that is aligned with sustainability reporting requirements in our system solution and drive towards a more automated performance management collection and organizing of data and narrative. You coach and work with all parts of the business to ensure alignment in an ever-changing and developing regulatory landscape.
This position is preferably based in Stockholm, although the right candidate can work in Sandviken and some partly remote.
Your background and character
In this role, you don't need to be a sustainability expert - however - you need to be passionate about sustainability. You have experience of structuring reporting and validation of data as well as a proven controlling mindset, being that from previous involvement in business controlling and/or financial consolidation. Since the role interacts with other functions and upcoming regulatory requirements, experience of project management is a plus. To top things off, you have a relevant degree in business, finance, data, sustainability, legal or any other relevant field.
We're looking for someone who's driven and steps up to take responsibility when needed. You have a strong analytical mindset and are driven and self-motivated. You're organized, structured, data driven, and a true team player who builds strong and authentic relationships. You're also used to work and navigate in large, international companies and because of that, you're able to communicate fluently in English.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together, and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than August 30, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0057451).
Recruiting Manager
Mats W Lundberg, Head of Sustainability, mats.w.lundberg@sandvik.com
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Andreas Dahlén, Recruitment Specialist, +46 (0)26 26 09 16
Monica Södermark Puentes, HRBP, +46 (0)26 26 03 73
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46(0)70 211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)173 846 10
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.
