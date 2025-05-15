Sustainability & Corporate Communication Manager
Ikano Overseas Holding AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2025-05-15
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikano Overseas Holding AB i Malmö
Reporting to the CEO of Ikano Retail, this position plays an integral role within the Ikano Retail Management Team (IRMT), leading a team in the strategic design, management and implementation of online & offline communications strategies, developing and implementing our Sustainability strategy and initiatives, and ensuring their alignment with our business objectives and stakeholder expectations.
Your assignment
• Conceptualise, design and oversee delivery of corporate communication and sustainability strategies, policies, packages and communications that support our business and in engaging our co-workers.
• Lead continued development of various communication platforms e.g. Ikano One, driving the Ikano One Action Plan forward with SO Office Manager (Ikano One Ambassador) and others in the team.
• Support public speakers, providing communication coaching and developing competence among senior leaders in our business.
• Drive the creation of templates and communication guidelines to support a strong IKEA identity within our businesses.
• Lead the development/written text of regional business plans - supporting IKEA, Expansion and Shopping Centres in articulating a clear vision and direction. Support in planning and engagement for business plan kick-off events.
• Work actively in matrix with Communication partners in Inter IKEA Systems, Ikano Group and Ingka Group to bring best practices to Ikano Pte Ltd and secure good working relationships.
• Drive business and co-worker engagement in Sustainability agenda and actively communicate our Sustainability initiatives and stories.
• Define competence required for a communication matrix in IKEA store and Shopping Centre business units and provide guidance as a matrix leader to support communication within our units.
• Lead crisis communication plan.
Your profile
• At least 20 years of experience in Corporate Communications and Sustainability, preferably in the retail sector.
• Interest in home furnishings, especially in Ikano Retail markets.
• Critical thinking/strategic ability to develop sound communication and sustainability strategy, and deliver advice to support business objectives
• Ability to write in a clear and concise manner for all Corporate Communication and Sustainability topics. Excellent oral communication skills.
• Leadership capabilities to develop a team and collaborative skill to work with business partners effectively.
• Judgement and capability to represent our business and engage with partners in internal & external forums. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25
E-post: hr.bostad@ikanobostad.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikano Overseas Holding AB
(org.nr 559096-4457)
215 32 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9342157