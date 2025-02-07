Sustainability Manager - Battery Supply Chain
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Göteborg
2025-02-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About the position
We are looking for a Sustainability Manager to lead our work on Sustainability due diligence in our battery supply chain. In this role, you will be part of the Procurement & Supply Chain Sustainability team that is responsible for shaping the global Procurement & Supply Chain sustainability strategy and to guide its implementation, by focusing on cross-functional alignment and raising the ambition level in line with decided strategies.
You will be a key contributor in bringing our due diligence process and structure into life.
What you'll do
* Engage with Volvo Car 's suppliers and Volvo Cars Procurement team to develop and implement our due diligence program in Volvo Car 's Battery raw material supply chains, with strong focus on Lithium, Nickel, Graphite, Cobalt and Manganese.
* Lead and monitor the social audit program of the Volvo Cars Battery Supply Chain, from mine sites to tier 1 suppliers.
* Lead and monitor the Blockchain supply chain traceability program in close cooperation with our external Blockchain partner.
* Engage with NGOs, investors, industry groups and other external stakeholders, including traveling.
* Support in the drafting of Volvo Cars Annual and Sustainability Report, policy and position paper updates as well as responses to customer/investor/media inquiries.
* Steer, monitor and report on related performance metrics, providing insights and strategic recommendations to management.
* Continuously identify, assess and update the Sustainability and human rights risks landscape of to the Battery Supply Chain, including regulatory developments.
* Collaborate and engage internally and cross functionally within Volvo Cars through trainings and overall support.
* Stay in touch and support in compliance of with regulatory developments and industry trends in the Battery industry.
While the role covers the whole range of Sustainability, the main focus of the Battery Supply Chain Sustainability Manager will be on Human Rights and Responsible Business.
What you'll bring
We believe you have a university degree in a relevant area, and more than five years relevant work experience.
Knowledge about and working with batteries, battery chemistry or the battery industry is highly valuable while basic understanding of Human Rights Due Diligence and related responsible sourcing standards, frameworks and regulations is important. We are therefore looking for someone with a combined skill set who is comfortable in dialogues both with battery engineers as well as with Sustainability experts and suppliers. Experience with supply chain traceability such as Blockchain is considered an extra merit.
As a person, the most important thing is your passion and your belief in making this world a better place.
You enjoy working as a team but also are self-motivated believe in yourself and can work and deliver without constant supervision.
We need to lead both our own organization as well as our supply chain partners into sometimes unknown territory, building trustful relationships will therefore be key to success.
You are structured person who can shift gear and re-prioritize with short notice and have excellent verbal and written communication skills and aptitude for creating engagement for effective due diligence in the organization. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "76006-43160092". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Pedram Yousefi 46729669876 Jobbnummer
9153301