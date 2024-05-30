Sushi Chef ,sugoi Lund
2024-05-30
Sugoi is a restaurant located in the centre of LUND.
We would like the person being able to communicate in both English and Swedish, but all applications are welcome. The most important thing for us is that the person is able to deliver a high quality product with a great presentation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-29
E-post: nagendra0168@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thota, Venkata Nagendra
fabriksgatan 6 (visa karta
)
222 35 LUND Arbetsplats
sugoi lund Kontakt
Thota nagendra nagendra0168@gmail.com 0723194052 Jobbnummer
8718949