Sushi Chef ,sugoi Lund

Thota, Venkata Nagendra / Kockjobb / Lund
2024-05-30


Visa alla kockjobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv, Kävlinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Thota, Venkata Nagendra i Lund, Malmö, Trelleborg eller i hela Sverige

Sugoi is a restaurant located in the centre of LUND.

We would like the person being able to communicate in both English and Swedish, but all applications are welcome. The most important thing for us is that the person is able to deliver a high quality product with a great presentation.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-29
E-post: nagendra0168@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Thota, Venkata Nagendra
fabriksgatan 6 (visa karta)
222 35  LUND

Arbetsplats
sugoi lund

Kontakt
Thota nagendra
nagendra0168@gmail.com
0723194052

Jobbnummer
8718949

Prenumerera på jobb från Thota, Venkata Nagendra

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Thota, Venkata Nagendra: