Surface Subsidence Engineer - Kiruna Mine Rock Engineering Department
Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Kiruna Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Kiruna
2025-09-05
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB i Kiruna
, Gällivare
, Luleå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Surface Subsidence Engineer for the Kiruna Mine, the world's largest underground iron ore mine and a leader in sublevel caving. Major parts of Kiruna town, including the church, have now found a new home. This role places you at the heart of one of Sweden's most ambitious urban transformations where engineering decisions directly shape the future of the local community.
Shaping the future
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally. Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry?
Your role
Over the past few years, engineering challenges have steadily increased as the Kiruna mine expands to greater depths. The mine is currently undergoing re-engineering in terms of layout, design, and sequencing. At the same time, we now much better geotechnical and geohydrological models. Combined with monitoring data, these models allow us to better understand the parameters affecting subsidence, which also requires more follow-ups and in-depth analyses.
As Surface Subsidence Engineer, you will be part of the surface subsidence group, which monitors and analyses the environmental impact of the host rock. The group consists of five professionals working closely together to deliver reliable forecasts of ground deformation and assess the impact of seismic events on the community and LKAB's industrial area. These forecasts are essential for planning decommissioning and redevelopment.
What you bring
We are looking for an engineer focusing on analysing ground deformations. The ideal candidate will be structured, able to organize and manage inputs from various sources. You enjoy working in a team environment and bring a methodical approach to problem-solving.
We believe you have:
- Bachelor's or Master's degree, preferably in geotechnical engineering, or related branches such as geology, mining engineering or earth sciences
- Practical experience with geological/geotechnical mapping
- Previous exposure to monitoring, analyzing and modelling ground deformations, in particular mining induced subsidence
- Experience in any of the following software's is a plus:
- Analysis of geospatial data using e.g. ArcGIS and QGIS
- CAD, e.g. Deswik
- Fluency in English is required. Swedish proficiency is a plus.
- A valid driver's license (equivalent to Swedish Class B).
What we offer
In addition to the general benefits we offer-which you can find a bit further down-we can also offer you, who currently do not live in Sweden, the following:
- Relocation support for you and your family.
- Excellent conditions for settling in. We guide you through the official procedures necessary to settle in the country if you come from outside Sweden. We also provide temporary accommodation for a reasonable period and help you find a permanent place to live according to your personal needs.
- LKAB helps you learn Swedish, a tool for a better understanding of Swedish culture.
- The Swedish vacation law entitles all employees to five weeks of vacation per year, and four consecutive weeks during June, July, or August. Your contract may include extra vacation days.
Additional information
Start: According to agreement
Location: Kiruna
Type of Employment: Permanent, full-time
Contact:
For more information about the position, please contact our hiring manager Matthias Wimmer, Section Manager Rock Engineering group, Phone: +46 (0)980 62264, e-mail matthias.wimmer@lkab.com
.
Union representatives Kiruna/ Svappavaara:
- Sakari Alanko, Unionen, 0980-725 08
-
Maja Krutrök, Ledarna, 0980-535 50
- Peter Johansson, Akademikerföreningen, 0980-718 79
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally. Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry? Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB
(org.nr 556001-5835), https://lkab.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Lkab Jobbnummer
9493907