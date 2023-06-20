Support Specialist for a client in Västerås
Arbetsuppgifter
Our customer is looking for a Customer Support Specialist.
In this assignment you will have an important role, to identify and resolve customer experienced problems regarding robotic products. You will be a Product Support Specialist within the customer product support team. The goal is to contribute to the development of new solutions and support customers.
Job assignments:
• Responsible for the customers controller and software issues
• Find solutions to keep the customers production running
• Cooperate with local units to facilitate superior customer experience
• Be the link and enabler between research and development and the customers local teams and end-customers
• Track down and follow up all activities needed to support customer requests
• Provide internal and external customer support
• Unite with relevant resources to have complete case ownership and to increase customer satisfaction
• Collaborate and coordinate with sales, operations, supply chain management, and other internal and/or external teams to ensure the resolution of customer issues
• Coordinate resolution with After Sales Service and/or Spare Parts teams
For this role, the following qualities are required:
• Outgoing and strong social skills
• Ability to build good global relations are essential
• Experience from systematic issue resolution, Six sigma certificate or equivalent
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Meritorious:
• Swedish, Chinese or German
• Good knowledge in Robotics programing language RAPID or equivalent
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: 2023-08-07
End: 2024-07-26
Deadline: 2023-06-30
Location: Västerås
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
