Supply Planner
Avaron AB / Logistikjobb / Skövde Visa alla logistikjobb i Skövde
2026-07-16
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Skövde
, Falköping
, Jönköping
, Motala
, Vårgårda
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will play a key role in keeping material flow stable in a manufacturing environment where timing, precision, and fast decisions matter every day. In this role, you will work close to suppliers and internal stakeholders to secure material availability, manage delivery deviations, and reduce supply chain risk before it affects production. You will also help improve ways of working across planning, inventory, and transport. This is a great opportunity for you who enjoy a hands-on planning role with real impact on daily operations.
Job DescriptionYou will monitor supplier deliveries against call-offs and act quickly on deviations.
You will manage supply issues in a cost-efficient way to minimize production disturbances, including rush transport when needed.
You will communicate risks and critical part shortages to internal stakeholders.
You will maintain master data that is essential for accurate MRP calculations.
You will monitor stock levels to balance inventory and avoid both shortages and excess stock.
You will follow up on MRP alarms, such as missing ASN, and take the necessary actions.
You will stay in frequent contact with suppliers and internal colleagues to handle risks and crisis situations in the supply chain.
You will drive continuous improvements within your portfolio, for example by optimizing inventory, transport, and ways of working.
RequirementsYou have an academic degree, preferably within Supply Chain, and/or significant proven experience in Logistics or Supply Chain.
You are fully proficient in Swedish and English.
You are comfortable working in a structured and analytical way in a fast-paced environment.
You can collaborate with different stakeholders and build strong working relationships with suppliers and colleagues.
You are able to work both independently and as part of a team.
Nice to haveExperience in SAP S/4Hana.
Skills in citizen development, for example O365 and Power BI.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8081904-2104111". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Skövde Resecentrum (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Jobbnummer
10004718