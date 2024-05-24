Supply Chain Specialist Espresso House Group
2024-05-24
We are seeking a highly motivated Supply Chain Specialist to join our team and play a pivotal role in coordinating supply chain activities across our markets. As a Supply Chain Specialist, you will ensure smooth procurement and logistics operations, collaborate with logistics partners to drive efficiency, optimize stock levels, and lead improvement projects.
Why Join Espresso House?
You'll play a pivotal role in coordinating supply chain activities across all Espresso House markets, ensuring smooth operations, driving efficiency, and optimizing stock levels. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and guest satisfaction, Espresso House provides an environment where you can apply your skills and expertise to make a difference. You'll have the chance to collaborate with logistics partners, lead improvement projects, and contribute to the company's continued success and growth.
What you will work with:
• Ensure smooth procurement and logistics operations.
• Collaborate with logistics partners to drive efficiency and seek improvements.
• Optimize stock levels to balance service and minimize waste.
• Coordinate activities between local markets and logistics partners.
• Identify and implement best practices within the supply chain.
• Conduct forecasting to optimize service levels and minimize obsolescence.
• Monitor logistics partners' performance and identify improvement opportunities.
• Lead improvement projects to enhance processes and maximize satisfaction.
You bring the following skills and experiences:
• Bachelor's degree in Business, Supply Chain Management, or related field.
• 2-5 years of experience in project management and coordination within supply chain management.
• Proficiency in procurement software tools and Microsoft Office suite.
• Full proficiency in English; Nordic languages (Swedish, Danish, Norwegian) a plus.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
• Self-motivated with a proactive and goal-oriented mindset.
• Comfortable making data-driven decisions and proficient in Excel.
• Thrives in a cross-functional international role.
We are happy to receive your application prior to June 7. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out directly to Erika Nordling per email.
