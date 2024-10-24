Supply Chain Security Officer to Saab Surveillance
2024-10-24
It 's a human right to feel safe. Our mission is to increase security in society, for its citizens and for those whose job it is to protect this right.
Do you agree? Apply and become a member of the Security community at Saab, where security is prioritized.
Your role
Saab Surveillance security function are right now looking for a person who can lead our work within Supply Chain Security Management.
As Supply Chain Security Officer at Saab Surveillance, you will work in an international and business driven environment where advanced and complex security threats are part of the everyday business alongside complex IT environments and projects with high business impact.
In your role you will be responsible for developing, implementing, improving and maintaining the supply chain security framework. You will also be responsible for coordinating all supply chain security activities for Saab Surveillance and support our procurement functions in developing, implementing, understanding and handling external and internal security requirements. The organization will look at you for leadership within your area of expertise and you will be a key player in ensuring compliance, operational security and raising security awareness, enabling the establishment of a strong security culture within Saab.
Your main tasks will be:
* Developing, implementing, improving and maintaining the supply chain security framework
* Establish and maintain an annual control and audit plan related to supply chain security
* Develop and maintain Saab Surveillance supplier security agreement
* Training and support to Saab Surveillance procurement functions in all questions related to security
* Cooperate with Saab's other Supply Chain Security representatives as well as the transport & logistics organisation to enhance the security of Saab's procurement and logistics processes
* Continuously follow up compliance toward the supply chain security framework
* Conduct risk assessment and monitor risks within the supply chain security area ensuring a systematic security work
* Initiate controls, audits and conduct check-ups of Saab Surveillance suppliers in close collaboration with the procurement function
* Annually and when required, compile reports regarding the status of Saab Surveillance supply chain security
* Conduct security trainings
* Represent Surveillance as the subject matter expert regarding Supply Chain Security within Saab Group
Your profile
Required skills:
* A university degree or equivalent competence acquired through work life experience in supply chain security, information security, risk management, procurement, logistics or similar
* Structured, service minded and curious as a person
* Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written.
* Good problem solving and analytical skills.
Desired skills:
Experience from working with;
* Information security standards such as ISO 27001 or CMMC/NIST
* Swedish protective security
* Corporate security in an international environment
* Supply chain security
* Government or experience from working in a global company including understanding of supply chain security related issues in the business process
Personal qualities will be of great importance. You are trustworthy with strong a personal drive and a passion for supply chain security. As the supply chain security officer at Saab Surveillance, you will be involved in classified contracts and work with classified information.
Please note that this position will have its primary location in either Stockholm or Gothenburg and the ability to travel both domestic and international will be a part of this role.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
At the Security & Site Department within Saab Surveillance we take pride in supporting the Business, we always go the extra mile to deliver in time, with precision and always put our customer first. We are looked upon by others as a pragmatic, crucial and an obvious enabler in all aspects of the business. We believe that an open environment, where everyone's opinions and ideas are welcome, is a prerequisite for our future development.
The Security and Site Department consisting today of a variety of competences such as site management, physical-, information-, security & risk- and supply chain security managers, security specialist, and last but not least our centre of gravity, security admin. You will work at all our sites, but primarily in Stockholm & Gothenburg, often in close cooperation with the rest of the Security Department.
Within Saab Security, we have anchored a Saab wide ambition to become world leading in Security Risk Management and to be referred to by other Security professionals as the company having the best practices in place.
Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here.
If you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a challenging team setting, Saab may well have the perfect conditions for you to grow. We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to help protect people. Ersättning
