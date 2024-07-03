Supply Chain Planner and Analyst
2024-07-03
Hey you,Since you've ended up on this page, it must mean that you're interested in potentially working at Estrid! We're so honored. Let us take you through what this role and working with us could look like.We won't lie - this is not your average company. We are a group of dreamers and doers, on a mission to create the world's greatest consumer brand(s) and company. In these past years, we've done more than most thought possible and have established ourselves as an outlier consumer case. But to be honest, we see this as only the beginning - and we'd like you to join us in building the rest.
Your purpose & impact:As our Supply Chain Planner and Analyst you are a key player in making sure we can keep availablity of stock high without compromising on high stock turnover. You are responsible for the masterdata all planning is based on but also to make it available for the whole organisation. In this role you will also work closely with finance to budget and follow up on supply chain costs as well as with the product development team to support our ambitious new product development plan.Some of the things you'll do:
Owner of the replenishment (demand/supply planning) process, including potential need of transfers and express deliveries from suppliers.
Follow up and analyze internal KPI:s, eg. supply chain cost vs budget/plan.
Work closely with financial business controller on annual budgeting and quarterly re-forecasting processes to provide visibility on revenue and growth, margin improvement initiatives and cash flow implications.
Collaborate with the marketing, product development and finance teams to develop forecasts and cost estimates for new product launches
Master data owner including unit economics and creation of new articles
Your skills and experiences:
2+ years of relevant supply chain experience in a high growth environment or in a similar demanding analytical environment.
Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint required.
Experience using demand planning and ERP software (Business Central knowledge is an advantage)
Ability to manipulate data and insights to make recommendations (SQL, Big Query & Google Data Studios knowledge is an advantage)
Deep analytical skills with a strategic mindset.
High ability to collaborate and communicate with multiple internal stakeholders.
Ability to independently drive projects and think strategically.
Culture we believe you thrive in:To succeed in the role of Supply Chain Planner and Analyst we believe thatMotivated to learn; asks insightful questions and fully embraces working in a fast growing startup environment. The Estrid culture isn't just a collection of inspiring quotes we pin to our walls - it's the foundation on which everything we do is built. The behaviours of every person matters. Some of our values are Champion the Customer, Build Together, Raise Standards, Get Scrappy, Move Fast, Take Ownership, and Challenge & Commit.
What you'll get:You will play an extremely important role in taking this brand to the next level, so you should desire to go above and beyond in your work. In turn, you will be joining an incredible company and team at an early stage where everything you do will have a huge impact. For the right person, there are great opportunities to develop and grow together with Estrid.
Does this sound like a role made for you? We're looking forward to hearing from you (please apply with a resume/ cover letter in English)!
Warmly,
Estrid
Office & Colleagues:We're a driven and ambitious team with offices in Stockholm and London. We're now around 80 full-time employees, one third of which have international backgrounds. Our corporate language is English.
Join us!Estrid is an equal opportunity employer. We're committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace, and you're welcome at Estrid for who you are. We believe that the more perspectives we have represented, the more we will thrive, grow and bring value to the world. Our community is for everyone, and the same is true for our workplace. Ersättning
Patrik Boström patrik@estrid.com
