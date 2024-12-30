Supply Chain Category Specialist
2024-12-30
The opportunity
HVDC Supply Chain is looking for a Category Specialist to support the global sourcing initiatives, under collaboration with global category manager and handle activities that require agility to transform category strategies into actions.
Category Specialists are expected to work collaboratively with Project team and other internal stakeholders, engage in Projects and execute strategies defined during the Tendering phase. This is not an entry level position.
You are welcome into a growing Supply Chain team, where you have a great opportunity to develop your own role in the company. Everyone has different skills and competencies, we support #diversity and multicultural environment. Do not hesitate to apply and let us learn more about you and with what you can contribute.
We are hiring in Sweden. Hybrid.
How you 'll make an impact
Support strategic sourcing activities, in close alignment with the category manager; drive RFQs, RFPs for project execution.
Issue proper quotation comparison / equalization map to support purchasing decision; update costs for project execution, against budget targets.
Initiate Purchase Order (PO) and, when needed, support collecting Order Acknowledgments from suppliers.
Control appropriate time response from suppliers and meet internal demands and schedules.
Care for the good and transparent relationship with suppliers and ensure that our suppliers comply with the laws, regulations, standards, certificates, and directives that Hitachi Energy requires from them.
Support category related actions on supplier qualification and audits process, as well as re-cover of supplier caused claim values, matching claims with reported non-conformities related to Supplier Quality.
Foster collaboration as ONE Hitachi Energy team. Work together with global SCM team of category managers, transactional buyers, logistic planners, and supplier quality engineers and to ensure that the goods and material are procured, produced, and delivered on budget, on time and with quality to our project sites worldwide.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
This is NOT an entry-level position. Required more than 5 years' experience in similar positions.
Organization is under transformation and growth. We need curious person, with strong sense of ownership and maturity to challenge self and the organization for continuous improvement and changes.
A team player with strong communicative and collaborative skills who likes to interact with other people, used to a multicultural and challenging global business environment.
Academic degree in a relevant field: preferable BE (Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical). Supply Chain Management or equivalent experience shall also be considered.
Professional experience in a supply chain functions, category management, strategic sourcing, project management or procurement, is required.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, able to handle several tasks in parallel.
Described as energetic, motivated, and self-confident person who can handle both ups and downs and manage problem that may occur.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Experience in HVDC projects will be an added advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Don't delay - Apply today! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline. Welcome!
Talent Partner Oliver Chicaiza oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
Talent Partner Oliver Chicaiza oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com

will answer your questions about the position and the recruitment process. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9082241