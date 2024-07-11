Supplier Development Engineer
2024-07-11
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Do you want to contribute to Building Tomorrow's Purchasing? Do you want to be part of a diverse and dynamic organization? Are you interested to drive continuous improvement activities with suppliers? If the answers are yes, then you may be the right person for this.
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
Supplier Development Europe team is a diverse group of colleagues respecting Volvo group values (change, customer success, passion, trust, and performance) that creates a high performing culture.
We are an effective and efficient team with a lot of experience in quality management and lean manufacturing, who are building tailored supplier development programs with our suppliers to boost Quality, Sustainability, Capacity, Cost performance and aligning suppliers' strategies with our purchasing goals and expectations.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
University degree in engineering or similar
Experience from quality/production area
Knowledge in supply chain management and Lean manufacturing
Good communication skills in English
We are looking for a colleague who has an agile character and is eager to learn and improve.
You have a positive and entrepreneurial mindset and always looking for the next target to reach. You are experienced in driving project management in an effective way and have knowledge about product development.
Your communicational capability makes it easy for you to make contact with both internal and external stakeholders, you have the ability to manage and influence others, as well as you are structured and focused on the execution. You are analytic and have a sustainable mindset. We think that you are comfortable in meeting and working cross-functional and are able to work within remote management, and also to have parallel activities going on.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
Our global environment, since your responsibility reaches our site throughout the world.
Frequent visits at suppliers ' sites, where you can build strong relationship with them and create benefits for both parties.
You will be responsible to secure the proper quality assurance activities for new product implementation and to execute Purchasing strategies, and with that comes encouraging our suppliers for development and increase innovation.
You will in your role also educate and mentor suppliers in activities from quality, sustainability and capacity requirements, securing the best possible cost, and drive productivity improvement program such as VPS/Lean and guide continuous improvement.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
For more information: Henrique Carreao, Head of SDE Powertrain, Emob and Driveline +46 76 940 9335
Last application day 25th of August.
Location: Arvika, Braas or Eskilstuna (Sweden) or Konz (Germany)
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
ESKILSTUNA
Volvo Construction Equipment
Head of SDE Powertrain, Emob and Driveline
Henrique Carreao +46 76 940 9335 Jobbnummer
8797417