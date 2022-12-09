Supplier Development Engineer
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Örebro Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Örebro
2022-12-09
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Supplier Development Engineer
We are looking for driven and motivated Supplier Development Engineer to work in the Strategic Sourcing department within Epiroc, Underground Rock Excavation (URE).
The main part of the work revolves around supplier performance and the ability to generate expected quality. The key for this is continuous improvement, close collaboration and follow-up. Besides the commodity managers who is the main internal speaking partner and has the overall responsibility for the supplier a close cooperation with R&D and Production is a must.
By joining our Team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. We know that the best teams are built by diversity and inclusion. You will be a part of a skilled group of committed and helpful colleagues with a 'dare to think new' attitude and who all take pride in our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation.
Your mission
The mission for the Supplier Development Engineers in Strategic Purchasing Department is by proactive work, audits and follow-up secure the suppliers capability to deliver products with a quality level well in line with expectations and requirements.
• Supplier quality development.
• Audits, both supplier and internal ISO audits.
• Handle and solve quality issues escalated from production.
• Initiate quality assurance activities.
• Perform quality cost reduction activities.
• Visualizing and describing the benefits with a proactive quality approach.
• Processes development, both internal and by supplier.
• Drive or take part in internal and external quality projects.
• Participate in new development and product maintenance projects.
• Develop internal processes and ensure correct documentation in the IMS.
• Be a resource for the organization when it comes to process development.
• Together with the commodity managers increase our supplier's quality performance
• Provide special competes to the organization i.e welding or surface treatment
Your profile
You have a university degree in quality assurance and/or equal knowledge through experience.
Experience of quality work and a good knowledge of common quality tools.
You are familiar with process thinking and have knowledge within measuring and drawing technique.
Knowledge about our products is a plus but not a must.
The successful candidate is result oriented with a positive attitude, a self-starter and proactive.
The commitment to the customer is essential for you.
You have communication and interpersonal skills. A structured way of working is vital and a high degree of flexibility is a must.
Due to the global way of working we expect you to be prepared to travel and have excellent skills in English and Swedish, both verbally and in writing.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2022-12-08.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Thomas Carlsson, Global Strategic Sourcing Manager, thomas.carlsson@epiroc.com
or Recruitment Specialist Dana Galova, dana.galova@epiroc.com
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "64980-41102098". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova +420777518365 Jobbnummer
7243860