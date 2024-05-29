Supplier Delivery Performance Manager (SWE) - 453927
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Supplier Delivery Performance Manager in Västerås, SWE we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your supply chain and lean management expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll work alongside collaborative, dedicated, and innovative teammates. You'll ensure the excellence of our supplier delivery performance and contribute significantly to our supply chain maturity. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (Procurement, Quality Assurance, Material Planning), performing full supply chain audits and driving continuous improvement initiatives and much more.
We'll look to you for:
Performing a Capacity Assessment each quarter to ensure suppliers meet Alstom's global demand,
Driving improvement actions stemming from audits and assessments,
Contributing to Supplier Delivery risks assessment & Management before any Business Award,
Being the Single point of contact for all Supply Chain Inputs for Business Awards,
Supporting "Crisis Suppliers" in Capacity de-bottlenecking and Capability improvement actions,
Training and developing new SDPMs at sites to qualify as FSCA Auditor and CA Auditor,
Providing inputs for continuous improvement of assessment procedures and tools & testing all new tools and change requests,
Upholding Alstom EHS policy and targets achievement,
Adhering to Alstom Ethics & Compliance codes
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in Technical and/or Supply Chain Engineering degree. Master's degree level or equivalent,
Experience or understanding of Lean Management projects in an industrial site,
Knowledge of audit procedures and compliance standards,
Familiarity with international and multi-cultural work environments,
Certification in Supply Chain or Lean Management
Leadership and communication skills with an ability to influence and drive change,
Industrial scheduling and Materials Requirements Planning expertise,
Proven track record in Supplier Delivery Performance Management,
Autonomous & rigorous work ethic with a continuous improvement mindset,
Agile & responsible approach to complex problem-solving,
knowledge of English min. B2+
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
