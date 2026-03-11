Summer worker Beamline Office - Sample environment
2026-03-11
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
The Beamline Office is a group within the Science Division at MAX IV, comprising different teams that supports beamlines and users.
The summer work will take place in the Support Labs team that provides lab-wide support for biology and chemistry labs, detectors and sample environments. In this work, we are targeting the Sample Preparation lab that contains a number of lab instruments for MAX IV staff and users.
Your main work tasks will be:
- The work is focused on tests and characterization of equipment for thin-film deposition
- The results should be documented in our lab booking system (ILab)
- Further tasks may be test and characterization of equipment in the Sample Preparation Lab, photon-sensing devices in the Detector Lab, as well as 3D-printing support
To be successful in this role, you need to have the following qualifications:
- Second year Physics or Engineering with an interest in engineering or X-ray science/technology
- High school-level computer knowledge and technical interest.
Experience and knowledge below are seen as merits:
- Experience with electronic hardware and understanding safety-compliance rules
- Knowledge in additive manufacturing
- Knowledge of thin-film deposition.
As a person:
- You are organized, take initiative, and enjoy being 'hands-on'
- You must be minimum 18 years and fluent in English to apply to this position.
This is a temporary position, full-time for 8 weeks in June-August 2026.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
