Summer worker - Python Development for Automation Applications
European Spallation Source Eric / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-04-22
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The European Spallation Source (ESS) in Lund, Sweden is a partnership of 13 European countries with the mission to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source.
Working with us means being part of a challenging and exciting work environment, at a stunning, brand-new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
About the position
We are now looking to appoint a summer worker for the Motion Control Automation Group in the Neutron Scattering Instruments (NSS) Division.
MCAG is responsible for deploying PLC motion control systems to the Neutron Scattering Instruments, delivered by European in-kind partners to ESS. The task of the group is to develop standards for motion at ESS and work with partners to implement these across the whole facility. The focus of the group is to support the construction of neutron instruments in NSS.
As an automation summer worker, you will work extensively with industrial control systems in close collaboration with experienced colleagues. The main assignment is to create an automation solution for one of our current robotic systems.
The main tasks would be:
Develop python scripts for machine vision automation applications.
Define needed interfaces between the system and the current automation application.
Create user interface for visualization.
About you
A suitable background for this position would be:
A university degree (or ongoing studies) in a relevant field such as computer science or control engineering.
Python programming experience.
Experience on automation/PLC systems is an advantage.
Interest in learning and contributing to develop automation tools.
Good written and oral communication skills in English.
Minimum age 18 years.
We believe that you enjoy communicating and collaborating with a variety of people in an international environment. You are good at taking initiative and not afraid to ask questions.
Your main competences supporting you in this job are creating and innovating as well as learning and researching.
Duration and location
This is a summer work position of 10 weeks. Planned start date is 15 June 2026 or per agreement.
Your workplace is on-site at ESS in Lund, Sweden.
How to apply
Please provide your CV in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note that we only accept applications via the ESS website. The last day to apply is 6 May, 2026.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
Contact Persons
For further information regarding the position, please contact Ruben Martinez Garcia, Automation Engineer - Motion Control, at mailto:ruben.martinezgarcia@ess.eu
.
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Nerusha Naicker at nerusha.naicker@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job-124196". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
Partikelgatan 2 (visa karta
)
224 84 LUND Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Jobbnummer
9868425