Summer worker - Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and AI

The European Spallation Source (ESS) in Lund, Sweden is a partnership of 13 European countries with the mission to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source.
Working with us means being part of a challenging and exciting work environment, at a stunning, brand-new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
About the position
We are now looking to appoint a summer worker for the Licensing Group in the Operations and Machine Directorate.
The Licensing Group is responsible for managing needed permits from the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority and upholding compliance with their regulatory framework. In this work, we rely on an extensive documentation package to prove that ESS will be able to operate a facility that is safe both for the people working here and for the general public.
As an NLP/ML/AI summer worker, your main tasks will be to explore and evaluate ML/AI models that can help to identify potential inconsistencies in documentation and assess compliance as described in documentation in comparison to legislative conditions. You may also be involved in other data management tasks.
About you
A suitable background for this position would be:
• A minimum of three years of studying Data Science, Computer science, Informatics, Engineering or similar.
• Practical experience in using Python (preferred language) and libraries related to NLP/ML (e.g. NLP, Numpy, Pandas, SciKit Learn, spaCy)
• Practical experience of employing AI models for processing textual content.
• Good written and oral communication skills in English.
• Minimum age 18 years.
We believe that you enjoy communicating and collaborating with a variety of people in an international environment and that you are structured and good at documenting your work. You are good at taking initiative, taking responsibility for the results and not afraid to ask questions when you get stuck.
We intend to bring in an additional summer worker in Data Quality Management, and if beneficial, you could partly collaborate around the results.
Duration and location
This is a summer work position for six weeks starting in June, with an exact start date to be agreed. Your workplace is on-site at ESS in Lund, Sweden, with potential visits to our Data Management and Software Centre in Copenhagen.
How to apply
Please provide your CV in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note that we only accept applications via the ESS website. The last day to apply is 10 April, 2025.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Recruiting Manager Carl Tillman at carl.tillman@ess.eu
, or Johan Waldeck at johan.waldeck@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson at mikael.johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
