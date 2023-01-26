Summer job, Gothenburg - Engineering, product development, admin
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
What 's your plans for the Summer 2023?
When we think of the Volvo Group's brand and what we stand for we cannot help to feel, at least a small, sense of calmness. Take for example, our goal to produce 100 % fossil-free vehicles. We are over 100,000 employees worldwide sharing the feeling of pride and hope connected to our contribution to society. Would you also like an opportunity to contribute to a safer society by developing sustainable transport solutions?
Do you want to gain experience of working in production by helping us build our products? Or do you perhaps want to support our business with everything from administrative tasks to product development? Regardless of your interest, we might have the job for you this summer!
We offer Summer jobs within different business areas, for example; Technology and Product Development, Administration, Purchasing, Logistics, Finance, Marketing and HR.
The Summer jobs are in different Volvo companies where the work tasks will vary. Some positions need a higher level of qualification and competence, where it is required that you have current studies within for example; Mechanical technology, Technical design, Electrotechnology, Software, Programming, and Chemical technology. However, we also have positions that do not require any previous experience or knowledge, instead the most important traits that we are looking for are curiosity and motivation.
The employment time for Summer job positions varies from a couple of weeks to several weeks. Please specify in your personal letter what areas and positions you are interested in and why in order for us to easier match your profile for available Summer jobs.
To apply for a summer job at Volvo Group we do have some criteria, but it is your unique personality and what you can contribute with that is most important to us!
To apply for a summer job you need to:
Currently be a student and plan to continue your studies in fall 2023.
You must be 16 years old at the start of the summer job. However, some positions require to be at least 18 years old.
How to apply:
Prepare and submit your application by using the "apply" button in this ad. We want you to attach your personal letter and CV with your application. You can choose whether to write in Swedish or English. In your application, write something about your education and if you have any specific work areas that interest you the most. Please, also state what weeks that you are available this summer.
To increase your chances of having a summer job, it is important that you highlight your knowledge and that you answer accurately on all the questions stated in the application.
Do not forget to continuously look at your e-mail and junk mail as we communicate mainly by e-mail.
We need your application no later than February 27th. But we are looking through all applicants continuously, so do not wait to apply!
If you have questions about the summer jobs or the recruitment process, please contact us:
Email: sommarjobb@volvo.com
Technical questions (login problems, uploading errors, etc.) please contact:
Email: support.volvo.career@volvo.com
(write your mail in English).
We look forward to your application!
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7382076