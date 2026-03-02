Subject Matter Expert(Tools&Automation)
2026-03-02
HCLTech Mainframe DFS Services is a global organization, delivering world class Mainframe infrastructure services to our global international customers. We put quality, standardization, efficiency together with cost control equally high as inclusion, integrity and people centricity. As a member of one of our global teams you will be assigned to various tasks, both run-time and one time delivery, supporting our different customers with technical activities related to your expertise.
Additional Job Description
We are looking to strengthen our team with a Mainframe Storage expert to work with system installations, migration, upgrades, performance tuning, problem resolution, and technical support.
The job includes on-call duty, approximately every 4th week.
Key Responsibilities
ITSM; manage incidents, problems and changes
Install, implement and configure products in our environment
Life Cycle Management of products
Maintain and monitor systems and products for performance enhancements
Manage contact with the vendor regarding support cases
Provide technical consultation and support to other areas and teams
Draft clear and concise instructions as required
Participate in internal and external projects and assignments
Participate in daily huddles and other mandatory meetings
Adhere to structured workflows and objectives established by a manager.
Contribute to team efforts by sharing knowledge and supporting colleagues
Skills
Primary skills
Technical - Team Specific
IBM DASD and Virtual Tape Systems
Data migration tools
IBM DASD and VTS system management
DFSMS management
HSM
JCL and REXX
CA Vantage
Tracing tools: Debugger, Fault analyzer
Technical-General
General and broad z/OS knowledge
Programming: JCL, Rexx
Automation: Netview SA
General TSO/ISPF knowledge
General
Strong troubleshooting skills with a focus on efficient problem resolution
Automation and standardization mindset
Read, understand and adhere to established technical specifications and manuals
Collaborate effectively with team members to achieve common goals
Fluent in English, with the ability to communicate effectively with colleagues and partners in both written and verbal form Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01
E-post: shubhangimishra@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Gothenberg (visa karta
)
405 30 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9772811