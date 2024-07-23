Subject Matter Expert

Objectives of the role:
Presale's support
Client handling
Prof of concept presentation on To Be architecture
Overall solution design for AX
Function support on the on ongoing projects.

Key Requirements and Responsibilities:
Interaction and coordination with SMEs, understanding the business process and identifying the requirements.
Methodology & Documentation of Functional Requirement Documents in discussions with the business SMEs.
Requirements Gathering
Gap Analysis
Mapping of AS IS processes
Preparing TO BE document
Preparing the Functional Design Documents and sharing with the Technical Team.

Skills Needed:
Dynamics 365
Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012
Microsoft Dynamics AX (AX 2009)
Microsoft Dynamics Sure Step
MS Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Access)

