Studio Engineer at Scania Product & Interaction Design

Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
On this journey, we are now in need of a Studio Engineer to complement our Surface & Design Quality group (RCDD) at Scania design studio. You will be instrumental in creating sustainable, premium product experiences for the future, aligned with and evolving the Scania Industrial Design (I.D) Strategy that will make a difference for both people and the planet.
The group RCDD is responsible for the Technical Design Quality of SCANIA products. To guarantee that the products launched by Scania live up to the customer expectation of a premium product, the visible part should follow the Industrial Design Process, and the Digital Shape Model Process, and fulfill the Technical Design Quality requirements throughout the lifecycle. The perceived quality of the part is verified with AAR, the Appearance Approval Process.
The role
The studio engineer is the link between engineering and design, communicating 3D data and information (criteria) between the relevant parties. The studio engineer works to ensure the best-balanced solution, both technically and aesthetically. Highly involved in development work throughout all phases, both on a detailed and overall level. RCD representative in the projects.
You will mainly take part in an advanced design project, focusing on both interior and exterior truck applications, but might as well be involved in other products related to our services and future scenarios of transportation systems. The focus is on creative ideation and concept development, but also on converting concepts into realization and industrialization. The role requires a high level of communication skills, the ability to understand vehicle layout/packaging, create CAD models, and guide Surface Designers from engineering perspectives.
The main responsibility and typical deliveries for you in this role are
• Release Digital Shape Models (DSM) to engineering.
• Gather part criteria and additional input.
• Communicate with all involved stakeholders.
• Generate, communicate, and evaluate proposals/solutions/concepts from I.D and engineering through sketches and CAD.
Success factors
Outstanding communication skills are a key factor, including the ability to speak confidently about design and communicate effectively with all levels of the organization.
We are looking for demonstrated ability to work in team environments with a highly collaborative mindset. Our day-to-day work demands an agile attitude, adapting to different ambition levels and project conditions.
You should possess the characteristics and capability to work independently towards project goals and timelines, with a proven ability to handle multiple assignments and tasks.
The position is based at Scania I.D's facilities in Södertälje, Sweden.
Education, Qualifications, and Experience
We believe that the ideal candidate has the following qualifications and experiences:
• A master's degree in Mechanical Engineering/ Industrial Design/ Automotive Design (or equivalent).
• Min. 5 years experience in mechanical engineering, or equal, and good knowledge in different production methods are meritorious.
• Experience from the automotive industry is considered meritorious, as well as previous Scania knowledge.
• Solid professional work experience with multiple high-level projects.
• Deep understanding and knowledge of design as a tool for building and transforming brands, as well as supporting business strategies.
• Catia V5, Enovia, Geo, OAS, Jira or equal
Language, fluent in English written/spoken
For further information, if you would like to learn more about the position please contact Jessica Morén (Group Manager, RCDD) through teams, email or mobile 076-516 72 43.
Application
If this sounds interesting please apply by submitting your CV and cover letter by 2023-06-18.
A background check may be conducted for this role.
Please apply as soon as possible as interviews will be held during the application period.
