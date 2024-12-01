Structures Engineer
2024-12-01
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
As a Structures Engineer you will work on
As part of the Structures Team you will work with aircraft structures on a variety of aircraft types, such as Airbus A320/A330/A350, Boeing 737NG and Embraer E195. The focus is to maintain the Continuing Airworthiness, safety and reliability of the aircraft and components in line with the manufacturer recommendations and the regulatory requirements. In addition, the Structures Engineer continuously improves our product and processes with cost saving initiatives to help determine our service in a complex and demanding environment.
As a Structures Engineer at SAS you will have the following responsibilities:
• Provide substantiation data for maintenance program task escalation and de-escalation.
• Ensure that Airworthiness Directives are being processed through technical assessment and preparation of Engineering Orders.
• Review and recommend incorporation of Service Bulletins to enhance safety, operational performance and reliability in order to gain lower cost during operation.
• Support the 145 maintenance organizations, logistics and planning sections.
• Ensure the achievement of technical reliability targets.
• Carry out occurrence/Incident investigations.
• Control the configuration status for the aircraft/components.
• Define and ensures the implementation of actions resulting from non-conformance findings as part of Quality Audits, Quality Inspections or Airworthiness Review.
• Participate in projects which could be commercial or flight operation oriented, when deemed appropriate.
• Interface with OEMs and TC holders.
• Compile back to birth data for removable structural components
The Team
The Engineering department within the CAMO is looking for an experienced and motivated engineer to join our Structures Team. Welcome to a dynamic organization and a highly reputable flag carrier. The right candidate will have the skills and personality to fit within a small, multi skilled team that is responsible for the continuing airworthiness, safety and reliability of the aircraft and components in line with the manufacturer recommendations and the regulatory requirements. You will be part of a team who aims to continuously improve SAS products and processes with cost saving initiatives to help our service in a complex and demanding environment.
To be successful in this role, we believe you should have:
• University degree or equivalent in Aeronautical Engineering.
• Minimum 3 years of engineering experience within aircraft structures.
• Relevant experience of aircraft types A320/A330/A350 and E195 is advantageous.
• Knowledge in EASA Part-CAMO, Part-M & Part-145 regulations.
It is meritiorious if you have:
• Knowledge in CS26 additional airworthiness specifications for operations related to structures is advantageous.
• AMOS experience is advantageous.
• Demonstrative working experience within a CAMO is advantageous.
• Experience of Airbus Skywise platform is advantageous.
• Excellent communication skills.
• Fluent in English - verbally and written.
• Ability to learn new skills.
Why SAS?
At SAS, we offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international, fast-paced working environment. We are dedicated to the continuous growth of our employees. Working with us comes with a variety of benefits.
Other of Importance
• Deadline for application: 1/1/2025. Please send us your CV as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
• Desired startdate: As soon as possible
• Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6-month probation period
• This position is based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm), and you will be expected to work onsite. Remote work may also be an option, depending on the agreement made with your manager. Please note that travel will be expected in this role.
• As this position requires occasional work airside, to be eligible for this position you must be able to pass a security test including a background check.
Is this you? If so, come fly with us!
If you have questions about this position, you are warmly welcome to contact (responsible TA) Hana Shakib, Talent Acquisition Specialist, via email: hana.shakib@sas.se
