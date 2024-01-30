Stress Engineer to UMS Skeldar in Linköping
2024-01-30
UMS Skeldar, a multifaceted company, with capabilities in research, development, design, manufacturing, testing, training, consulting, maintenance and much more. We produce one of the world's most advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. Join our growing team!
You become part of the Aerostructures & Installation team consisting of 20 engineers focusing on the hardware of the helicopter platform. The team has Mechanical Design Engineers, Stress Engineers, Environmental Engineers and Harness Design Engineers. The team works closely together and focuses mostly on developing the UAV and the remote pilot station for the helicopter platform.
In the role as Stress Engineer you will:
• Ensure that the products fulfil all requirements of static strength, fatigue and damage tolerance
• Develop design solutions together with all concerned parties and competences, considering all aspects such as weight, production method, choice of material and cost
• Specify and evaluate verification tests
• Identify and propose improvements in functionality, manufacturability, and customer benefit.
• Participate in conceptual studies in order to define design proposals
• Participate in identification of maintenance and repair requirements
• Support the Production Organization with problem solution of stress related issues in prototype and series production
• Support the Flight Organization with problem solution of stress related issues that occurs during flight operation.
Does it sound interesting? Apply today!
Are you the one we are looking for?
We place great importance on personal qualities for you to thrive in the role. We are looking for you with the following qualities; good collaborations skills, structured and flexible.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have a university degree as well as relevant work experience as a Stress Engineer. We would like you to have experience of working within Matlab and Hyperworks. Experience working with Loads and flutter is meritorious.
The position requires both English and Swedish in speech and writing.
We offer:
• A unique opportunity to be part of a fast-growing company.
• A dynamic workplace where no two days are the same.
• A high-tech product that is currently at the forefront of the market.
• A familiar work culture characterized by spirit of cooperation and high commitment.
More information:
• Workplace: Linköping.
• Seniority: Full-time.
• Start: Immediately with regard to notice period.
For employment within UMS Skeldar, it is required that you will be approved in accordance with the Swedish Protective Security Act. For some roles with certain security-sensitive activities it may require certain citizenship.
We process applications on an ongoing basis. We look forward to your application!
Key words: Stress Engineer, Hållfasthetsingenjör, Beräkningsingenjör.
