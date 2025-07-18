Strawberry Pickers to Varberg, Sweden
2025-07-18
Vareborgs Bärodling AB, a small family business company with more than 50 years of strawberry growing experience, is looking for strawberry pickers for the 2025 season.
Our strength is the staff. Most of the team has been working with us for many years.
We value every employee and strive to make the company a good place to work for everyone.
We provide free housing for our employees.
The strawberry picking season usually is around two-three months in summer (depending on the weather).
The main strawberry picking season lasts until the end of august.
You feel that you want to be part of our team? Then don't hesitate and send your CV! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-28
E-post: dovile@vareborg.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Andersson, Kenneth Arbetsplats
Andersson, Kenneth Jobbnummer
9431988